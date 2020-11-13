A ‘Big Brother’ All-Star Says They’re Getting Death Threats

Memphis Garrett took a bit of heat during Big Brother All-Stars because a lot of fans did not appreciate the way he continually targeted houseguest David Alexander, calling Garrett racist because of it. Since he has been out of the house, fans have been making their feelings known to him and he revealed in an Instagram video on Friday, November 13 that he has been receiving death threats online.

Garrett Says Don’t Carry Hate Around in Your Heart

In his video, Garrett said that he turned comments on for his social media posts and there is “still a lot of hate coming through” in the form of “crazy messages and death threats.” But he just wants to promote a message of love.

“Someone once told me this — It’s a lot harder to carry hate in your heart than it is to carry love,” said Garrett, adding, “But you know what? If I have to be their punching bag and they want to get a point across, by all means. You still will get blocked. But it’s surprising people have that much hate in their heart. I don’t hate anyone.”

Garrett also wanted to address two things that people mistakenly think are Confederate symbols. The first is the hat he wore on the show all the time, which he clarified is the state flag of Florida, and the flag in the background of his video, which is the Betsy Ross flag from 1776 during the Revolutionary War where the 13 stars in a circle represent the 13 original colonies.

For what it’s worth, Alexander has not called Garrett a racist for targeting him. He told US Weekly he thought Garrett just didn’t’ like him.

“Memphis just doesn’t like me. I think I’m just a very considerate and nice person in the house. He wanted somebody more mean? I don’t know. I don’t know why he targeted me so much. Maybe I’m just too cool for school. I don’t know. I hope he doesn’t win though,” said Alexander in his exit interview.

Garrett Also Wants His Followers to Check Out the Dean Browning Story

Dean Browning, former Lehigh County comissioner who seems to have forgotten to log into his burner account, was about 2,500 votes away from being the GOP's nominee in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional district this year. pic.twitter.com/ftiY68wae6 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 10, 2020

There is also a weird thing coming out of Pennsylvania politics where Dean Browning, a former commissioner in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, posted a message to Twitter that he is a gay Black man — though Browning is a conservative, straight white man. And then Patti LaBelle’s son got involved. Read about it here, it’s wild.

Garrett had this to say about it, “This is probably the craziest sh*t that I have heard and read in a long time, but I’ll let you do your own research … there’s this guy Dean Browning who’s a Pennsylvania politician. Google his name and Google what happened to him this week and watch this story. It is the craziest story I’ve heard in weeks. I don’t know what it is with middle-aged white dudes, but they’re crazy because this story is nuts … I’m waiting for Kaysar’s response because I want to see what his insight is. I always like to talk to that man. I miss Kaysar.”

He also said, “It’s Friday the 13th, so you guys be careful. It’s Friday the 13th 2020, which let’s see what happens today. You guys stay safe. Spread the love, not the hate.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

