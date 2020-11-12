Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Cancel Wedding in December

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, who met on season 18 of Big Brother, were supposed to be married in December 2020. in fact, Franzel’s wedding was a hot topic of discussion inside the Big Brother 22 house this year. But they have now had to cancel that and figure out a time to reschedule it. Here’s what they had to say about it, plus they address the rumors that they were asking guests to pay for the wedding.

The Cancellation is Due to Covid-19

The couple revealed on their podcast “Coco Caliente” that they had to cancel their upcoming wedding due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. The big day was supposed to be held as a destination wedding in Turks and Caicos in December.

“We were supposed to get married in Turks and Caicos on December 9 … we just found out that the resort’s not opening. We’re postponing to the spring and we’re going to keep everything the same and we’re really excited about it … this is the third time we’ve had to postpone our wedding,” said Franzel.

She also revealed that in the house, the houseguests all thought maybe the pandemic was dying down because they could see how many flights were going in and out of the Burbank airport every day, so she had gotten excited about the wedding, assuming it would be going on full steam ahead.

“It was going to be exciting to come out [of the house] and be able to be around more people and I was like, ‘Oh my god, my wedding’s going to be on for sure!’ So that’s probably the most shocking thing [from after being on the show,” said Franzel.

Sadly, just two days ago, Franzel posted to Instagram, “Only ONE month til I MARRY this hunk,” but now that wedding has been called off.

The Wedding Was Quite the Hot Topic In the Big Brother 22 House

Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe. pic.twitter.com/z45MCG07sT — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 31, 2020

During the all-stars season that just wrapped, Franzel famously disinvited Janelle Pierzina to her wedding in her goodbye message to Pierzina when she was evicted after the two of them didn’t get along in the house.

So then after Pierzina was evicted, she tweeted out a photo of the invitation along with the snarky caption, “Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go-to song is ‘Cotton Eyed Joe.'”

However, they addressed Pierzina’s accusations on their podcast, saying the idea that people had to “pay” for their wedding was “absurd” and explaining that she and Arroyo were paying tens of thousands of dollars to have their wedding at the resort and they were asking guests to cover their own travel expenses and accommodations.

Arroyo added, “Whoever started that rumor — obviously, I know who it was — that was just stupid and petty to do.”

However, what they are doing for the wedding is having it sponsored. Franzel was heard talking about it on the live feeds this season — having it sponsored means it’s basically free for them.

