WATCH: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo’s Full Wedding Video

The latest “Big Brother” couple to tie the knot is Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. They recently posted their full wedding video online and it is absolutely stunning. Watch it below and find out what they have said about the big day and how Franzel’s pregnancy is coming along.

Have Some Tissues Handy When You Watch the Video

OUR WEDDING VIDEO | Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo…may end in tears!March 16, 2021

The wedding video is a 20-minute encapsulation of the big day, starting with a really fun sneak peek and then heading into the toasts from the maid of honor and best man, interspersed with the preparations for the big day. Nicole’s maid of honor told a really funny story about seeing Victor for the first time on TV when he started taking his shirt off during the season of “Big Brother” where they met, which is hilarious.

It is a gorgeous memento to have of their special day, especially the moments between Franzel and her parents before the ceremony. Be sure to stock up on tissues for that part.

Franzel and Arroyo were married back in mid-March in Orange Lake, Florida. Franzel wore three different dresses during the festivities and Arroyo wore a classic black tuxedo.

Their fellow “Big Brother” contestants Josh Martinez, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett were all in attendance, as were the couple’s “Amazing Race” castmates Leo Temokry and Bret LaBelle.

“This day could not have been more perfect,” the couple told US Weekly at the time. “Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter.”

Arroyo and Franzel Are Due This Summer

The couple revealed back in December that they are expecting their first child, due around the end of July. They revealed the baby’s gender shortly after they tied the knot — they are having a boy and his name will most likely be Victor Arroyo IV because that is the tradition in Arroyo’s family.

But Franzel and Arroyo later said on their podcast “Coco Caliente” that they are looking for a good nickname for their son that will make him stand out from his dad and his grandfather, both of whom are also obviously named Victor.

They’ve kicked around just calling him “Four” like in “Divergent” and Arroyo suggeted “Quatro” because it’s four in Spanish. Whatever they decide on, they feel so “blessed” about the baby, even if they had been planning on getting married before starting their family.

On a separate episode of “Coco Caliente,” the couple said that they are in a good place right now and can’t wait to have a baby.

“I feel really blessed, for sure, that it just happened and hey, it’s cool! I’m happy about it. It was at a really good point in our relationship and lives because we’re supposed to have been married like four times by now,” said Franzel, referring to having to postpone their wedding several times because of the pandemic.

“We’re prepared … we’re in a good spot in our lives right now to where this is perfect,” added Arroyo.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

