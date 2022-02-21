Teddi Mellencamp Shares Cryptic Post About Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall, 36, has undoubtedly upset a few of his fellow “Celebrity Big Brother” co-stars. Multiple houseguests have dissed the “American Idol” alum in their exit interviews and expressed regret for trusting him in the game.

Teddi Mellencamp, the first houseguest evicted this season, captured fans’ attention after sharing a tweet about Todrick on her Instagram story.

The tweet showed a picture of Teddi texting with the caption, “Teddi is adding Shanna to the ‘Todrick Sucks’ group chat as we speak.” The “Real Housewives” star shared the tweet on her story alongside the caption, “I can’t even with this tweet. Tried to warn y’all when I left [laughing-crying emoji]. But speaking of. Talk soon.” She ended the post by tagging fellow houseguests Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, Chris Kattan, Mirai Nagasu, and Carson Kressley.

The Twitter user that originally posted the tweet shared a screenshot of Teddi’s Instagram story with the caption, “WHAT THE F***.” He also shared a screenshot that showed celebrity houseguest Chris Kattan had reshared the post on his Instagram story.

Teddi’s post made fans wonder if the jury members will confront Todrick about his behavior at the February 23 finale.

Frankie Grande Sends Love to Carson Kressley

In the February 18 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Carson Kressley was evicted in a 2-1 vote. The “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” star made a fatal mistake the week prior to his eviction. During his Head of Household reign, Carson trusted Miesha and Todrick’s word and backdoored his ally, Shanna Moakler.

After leaving the house, Carson watched the episodes back and realized he had made a mistake believing Todrick over Shanna. He made a formal apology to the “Meet the Barkers” star in an Instagram post.

“I met Shanna in 2008 when we worked together on CROWNED and loved her. I NEVER should have assumed she was playing me. Shame on me ! I am sorry I trusted others who I thought were friends but only intended to dupe me for their own benefit. I turned against not only Shanna, but my own values of friendship,” Carson wrote in the heartfelt post.

“Big Brother 16” alum Frankie Grande commented on the post to show his support for Carson.

“Aw my heart! Big brother is an insanely difficult and cutthroat game even for those of us who entered that house as super fans so I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been for you to see what was happening while being inside it,” Frankie wrote in a comment. “You were manipulated so forcefully and I was screaming at my TV BUT you never lost yourself, your character, or your loving heart. I am proud to call you my friend and will always be there for you when you wanna decompress about the game. Cause hunny. I know!”

Frankie didn’t stop there. He posted a second comment letting Carson know how entertaining he was onscreen.

“Also… you were the FUNNIEST AND GREATEST AND MOST ENTERTAINING PART OF THE SHOW AND ITS POINTLESS TO WATCH WITHOUT YOU IN THE HOUSE NOW. 😂😍🥰,” Frankie wrote.

The Full ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 (finale): 8-9 p.m.

