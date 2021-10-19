These 9 ‘Big Brother’ Showmances Have Stood the Test of Time

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from “Big Brother” 23 are dating as we recently reported. It’s not that unusual for there to be a showmance in the “Big Brother” house, but this one took a little time to develop. The couple sat down for a joint interview with Us Weekly and revealed sparks flew between them once they moved into the jury house.

Claire and Derek revealed that they stayed up talking and connecting until 5 am. “I think that we both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other,” Claire said. “We would stay up late talking every single night and we just really developed a bond.”

While most contestants come to the “Big Brother” house with their eyes on the $500,000 prize ($750,000 for Season 23 winner Xavier Prather), 18 former contestants have walked away with love. In fact, the franchise could give the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” franchises a run for their money when it comes to not just couples but engagements and marriages. Including Claire and Derek, “Big Brother” has created nine showmances that have gone the distance to become true romances. Of the other eight “Big Brother” couples, six couples are married and the other two couples have recently gotten engaged.

‘Big Brother’ Season 20’s Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott got Engaged in 2021

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett met while filming Season 22 of “Big Brother: All Stars.” Neither of them walked away with the final prize of $500,000 but they did walk away with love and a hella cute hashtag: #final2forever. When Abbott and Garrett met in 2020, they were both in relationships with other people. When the show ended, they went home to their then partners. Not long after though, both were single and they reconnected, People reported.

In an interview with E!, Garrett gushed about Abbott, saying: “Once we spent 24/7 together for three months, I knew she was the one that I would spend the rest of my life with,” Garrett told E!. “I knew I found my twin flame.” Abbott had similar sentiments to share about Garrett, saying: “It’s wild to know Memphis and I fell in love with each other before we even shared a kiss. He’s my best friend, twin flame and brings out the best of me every day.”

During a vacation to Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in June 2021, Garrett got down on one knee on the beach and popped the question to Abbott. Garrett originally appeared on Season 10 of “Big Brother,” while Abbott first appeared on Season 19 of “Big Brother.” Fate intervened and brought the couple together for the All Star season in 2020.

Chris “Swaggy C” and Bayleigh Met During Season 20 of ‘Big Brother’

Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton met in 2018 on Season 20 of “Big Brother.” Sparks flew immediately between them but Swaggy was eliminated early in the season. However, during the finale, he proposed to Dayton and they set a wedding date for September 2019, The Blast reported. The love birds couldn’t wait and instead had a secret wedding with just their immediate family in February 2019.

The couple also appeared on Season 35 of the MTV series “The Challenge.” Their season was aptly called “The Challenge: Total Madness.” Swaggy was once again eliminated early, while Dayton went on to finish in third place. Bayleigh also appeared on Season 22 of “Big Brother: All Stars” and was eliminated in the fifth episode. Afterward, she said she will not be appearing in any more reality TV shows as it is bad for her mental health.

The couple is commonly referred to as “Swayleigh.” On August 9, 2021, Williams announced on his ‘ Instagram that they are building a huge mansion and enjoying their marriage. On September 1, 2021, his very next post, he revealed that they had scrapped that plan and had packed their bags to move to Dallas, Texas.

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen Also Met On Season 20 of ‘Big Brother’

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans met on Season 20 of “Big Brother” in 2018 and dated for two and a half years before Crispen proposed to Rummans in February 2021 on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina (via Crispen’s Instagram). Prior to their engagement rumors that the long-time couple had split were rampant.

Crispen finished “Big Brother” 20 as the runner-up and favorite houseguest. He is a lifeguard from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina while Rummans is a fitness model and vegan cookbook author from Los Angeles. Crispen orchestrated a surprise proposal by staging a fake interview with a local magazine. He had Rummans’ parents and brothers in on the plan. He staged a fake water rescue to get her down to the beach where he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.

Rummans took to her Instagram account later to share the news, writing, “YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be.’ Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds. He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever, watch how it all went down on our YouTube. Also grab the Kleenex.”

Crispen made a video of the behind-the-scenes journey to the proposal and posted it to YouTube.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Met on Season 19 of ‘Big Brother’

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson met when they competed against each other on Season 19 of “Big Brother” in 2017. The two began their showmance during the season. While neither of them won “Big Brother” they did go on to compete on Season 30 of “The Amazing Race” in 2018 as a team and took home the $1 million grand prize.

In February 2018, Us Weekly reported that Nickson proposed to Graf during a hike up Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in September 2018 and married in an outdoor ceremony on October 13, 2018. Their daughter Maverick was born on March 17, 2019, per People. Their second daughter Carter was born on October 5, 2020, People reported.

In September 2021, Graf posted a series of photos on her Instagram account revealing they were building their dream home in Dallas, Texas. She captioned the photos: “Foundation poured ✅ Lumber dropped off ✅ Furniture picked out ✅ Our home starts framing this week!” The family of four expects their new home to be completed and ready for to move into in January 2022.

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel Met During Season 18 of ‘Big Brother’

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel met during Season 18 of “Big Brother.” They didn’t get together right away, as Franzel dated houseguests Hayden Voss and Corey Brooks. Franzel went on to win “Big Brother” 18. After their season was over, they became friends and their love grew from there. They started dating the following year in 2017 and got engaged during an appearance on “Big Brother” 20 in 2018, People revealed.

The couple married in March 2021 and welcomed their first child, a son named Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV in July. They shared their happy news on Franzel’s Instagram account, writing, “We are taking our skin to skin time super seriously and we haven’t put him down, we are fighting over him actually 😂.”

More recently Arroyo was injured in a car crash on October 12, 2021, near his home in Michigan when a deer ran into the road and in an effort to avoid hitting it, Arroyo swerved and ended up in a ditch. His injuries were minor.

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones Found Love on Season 13 of ‘Big Brother’

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones competed on Season 13 of “Big Brother” in 2011. Donato ended up the runner-up for the season, but Briones wasn’t the only houseguest that caught her attention. Donato also romanced fellow houseguest Nick Starcevic. Once they broke up, she began dating Briones.

In an interview with People, Donato revealed how she felt about her husband when she first met him “Truth be told, I really didn’t like him at first. I thought he was a little troublemaker. But we became friends, and although I didn’t like him like that, it just grew.” She added, “After the finale, we became inseparable. We got to know each other really well, and we fell in love!” They married on January 19, 2013, in Huntington Beach, California.

The couple welcomed daughter Tennesee in 2018. Donato appeared on “Big Brother” three times. She first competed on “Big Brother” season 8 in 2007, returned for the 13th season in 2011, and appeared in the All Stars season 22.

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder Met on Season 11 of ‘Big Brother’

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder met during Season 11 of “Big Brother” in 2009. Lloyd won the season while Schroeder was named “America’s Favorite Houseguest. The couple walked away from the competition as best friends and romance bloomed once they left the “Big Brother” house, People reported. The couple also competed in “Big Brother” 13 in 2011, where Schroeder was once again named “America’s Favorite Houseguest,” the first contestant to win that title in two different seasons.

In September 2014, the couple made an appearance on “Big Brother” 16, and Schroeder proposed to Lloyd in the backyard of the “Big Brother” house. They married on October 1, 2016, and have welcomed two sons into their family.

In March 2021, CNN announced that the couple would be hosting a real estate show called “This You Need To See” for CBS. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Schroeder said, “We’re going to be remote from home and then the agents are going to be on the ground showing their property. We’re still working out the kinks, but it’ll be another good project for me and Jordan to work on together. Hopefully, they get that going pretty soon once they finish up their other projects.”

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly Formed an Alliance on Season 12 of ‘Big Brother’

Rachel Reilly and Brendan Villegas formed an alliance known a #Brenchel during Season 12 of “Big Brother” in 2010. Neither one of them won the season but they did win each other’s hearts and their epic showmance is going strong 11 years later. The couple also competed on Season 13 of “Big Brother” and Reilly won that season, Reality TV World reported. They also appeared on two seasons of “The Amazing Race,” finishing third in both seasons.

Reilly and Villegas got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2012 and married on September 18th of that same year. Insider reported that Reilly and Villegas were the first showmance from “Big Brother” to walk down the aisle. They have a daughter named Adora and a son named Adler.

The birth of Adler was complicated with Reilly admitting to Us Weekly that she was “… on oxygen and it lasted longer than my birth with Adora,” she explained. “Almost 15 hours he did not want to come out of the womb. Brendon was really supportive and my rock the whole time. He encouraged my breathing and my labor positions and helped me when I didn’t think I could keep going. He was an amazing partner and has been so helpful,” she added.

In April 2021, Reilly announced that she and her family would be appearing in a new reality TV show called “I Love the Brenchels – Moving On,” which will air on bspoketv. The show will feature Reilly, Villegas and their children road-tripping across the country.