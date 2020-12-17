‘Big Brother’s’ Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Answer Fan Questions

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are a fan-favorite showmance to emerge from the Big Brother house. In a recent Q&A video, they answered fan questions, including if they would play in a couples season of the show and what Crispen thought about all-stars. Read on to find out what they said.

Would They Play in a Couples Season?

When asked about who they would align with in a season made up entirely of Big Brother couples, “Tangela” said, “We would align with our couch. We would not be there.”

Awww. That’s a shame, they would be a force to be reckoned with in the Big Brother house.

Crispen also made an off-hand comment about how Rummans should have taught him some vegan recipes before he left for the show, but “we were too mad about me going in the first place” to do anything like that in preparation for the show.

Wait, what? What does that mean? What were they mad about? Were they mad about Rummans not being asked to play with him?

He did reveal in a pre-show interview with Entertainment Tonight, “No, it was just me [who was asked to play], which was the tough part for me because Angela’s an all-star in my book. But it is what it is.”

Crispen Also Revealed Who He Has Stayed in Touch With From All-Stars

Crispen was asked about who he keeps in touch with and he said basically everyone, “I’ve talked to Cody, I’ve talked to Enzo, I’ve talked to David, I’ve talked to Bayleigh, I’ve talked to Memphis, I talked to Kevin, I talked to Christmas a little bit.”

He also said that the jury house was fun because they weren’t actually allowed to talk about the game.

“There are handlers that live there with you, it’s basically like the Big Brother house, and you’re not allowed to talk about the game unless the cameras are there because they want to be able to catch everything. You can’t talk about the game and if you talk about the game, the handlers will be like, ‘Hey, no, stop it,'” he said, adding, “It’s kind of nice, honestly, not to talk about it because you just kind of enjoy each other … I didn’t want to talk about it at all.”

So instead of talking day, he said the jury members got into some fun shenanigans in the jury house.

“Day and Dani and I sang karaoke. Me and Ian had lots of chats. Me and Kevin and David watched a ton of shows,” said Crispen.

He also said that he has no regrets from the season, telling fans, “Hindsight is 20/20, so any Big Brother player in the past can always be like, ‘Yeah, I regret, this, that, and that,’ but in the moment, you always go with what you feel and that’s all you have to go on, so there shouldn’t be any regrets from any Big Brother player.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

