Xavier Prather From ‘Big Brother’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Xavier Prather made “Big Brother” history on September 29, 2021, when he became the first Black winner of a non-celebrity season of the popular reality TV competition. Xavier won the 23rd season of “Big Brother” in a unanimous 9-0 vote. Prather is just the third “Big Brother” winner to win with a unanimous vote. Distractify reported that season 10’s Dan Gheesling and All-Star season 22’s Cody Calafiore also won unanimously. Tamar Braxton also won season 2 of “Celebrity Big Brother” unanimously in 2019, per the Hollywood Reporter.

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves summed up Xavier’s victory to Entertainment Weekly by saying, “Xavier won by knowing when to lose and winning when he had to and was liked and admired by all in the house.”

Xavier’s road to the $750,000 prize was made possible by the alliance of housemates called the Cookout. When the Cookout alliance began, it was made up of BB23 contestants Xavier, Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, and Kyland Young, who are all Black. Contestant Hannah Chaddha was added later. The alliance ensured that a Black player would be named the winner of “Big Brother’s” 23rd season.

Xavier spoke to Entertainment Weekly after his historic win, saying, “It’s kind of surreal. I wanted to make a difference. I wanted this season to be different from past seasons and luckily I had five other like-minded individuals in the house to help me with that goal and we accomplished it. And then I was fortunate enough to be crowned the winner. So it’s incredible.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Xavier Is From Milwaukee, Wisconsin, & He Is Not the Bartender He Claimed to Be

Xavier Prather is a 27-year-old native of Kalamazoo, Wisconsin. He played his season with a well-thought-out strategy. In an early October interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he said, “I was very strategic when it came to competing. Throwing competitions early on was essential for maintaining a low threat level.” Basically, Xavier went into “Big Brother” with a plan and he stuck to it week to week, eventually emerging victorious to claim the largest grand prize in the history of the show.

Part of the key to Xavier’s success was his decision not to tell his housemates what he really did for a living. He is a former college basketball player from Spring Arbor University in Michigan and an attorney at the law firm of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren. Instead, Xavier told his fellow houseguests that he was a bartender.

Xavier revealed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he misled his housemates because he thought he might be a target of the other contestants due to his athletic build. He said, “I feel like if I didn’t conceal my identity from the rest of the houseguests I wouldn’t have made it this far.” His strategy mostly worked, even though Derek Frazier said “I think you’re a lawyer” during week one of the competition, per Entertainment Weekly. Xavier struck a deal with Frazier to keep that opinion to himself and the two went on to be the final two houseguests of the season. Frazier eventually revealed his true identity after the final votes were in.

2. Xavier Competed on ‘Big Brother’ to Fulfill a Promise to His Dead Brother

Xavier Prather’s brother Arrion died at age 31 this spring and left behind a 4-year-old son named Kobe. Xavier posted a photo of himself with his older brother when they were kids on his Instagram and wrote, in part, “April 17th, 2021. 11:44pm. I received the most devastating news I’ve gotten in my 26 years of life. I found out my big brother was gone. The last 48 hours I’ve been trying to figure out why would my brother be taken from this world at 31 years old. This wasn’t supposed to happen. We still had so many more memories to make.” He went on to write, “I will do everything in my power to be the best uncle to Kobe I can be…” The cause of death for Arrion Prather has not been revealed.

Xavier’s “Big Brother” win will help him fulfill a pledge he made to his brother Arrion before he died to make sure Kobe is taken care of. In a diary-room session, Xavier said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “My desire to win this season is to pay homage to my late brother. My brother passed shortly before I entered the ‘Big Brother’ house and he left behind a son, and I made a promise to my brother when he was still living that as long as I was around his son would want for nothing if I had anything to do about it.”Xavier revealed his plans to make sure his nephew was taken care of to Entertainment Weekly, saying, ”I want to do what I can to set some money aside for my nephew. That was the big reason why I came into this game. Why I wanted to win was to fulfill a promise to my late brother. And by winning, I feel like I’ve done that. So that makes me feel amazing.”

3. The Cookout Made ‘Big Brother’ History

The six-person alliance called The Cookout was created with the intent to ensure a Black contestant had a chance at winning “Big Brother.” The alliance came together organically from the start. In an interview with ET, housemate Tiffany Mitchell said, “We all saw each other and knew. I definitely looked at everyone and was like, OK, well I cannot target these people. I’m not gonna be the one to do it.'”

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Tiffany discussed the formation of the Cookout, saying, Derek Frazier “did take the initiative to go around to each and every one of us and say ‘hey, the six of us are gonna work together.’” She also said it was Xavier who gave the alliance the name Cookout. Xavier also gave Derek credit for bringing the Cookout together in an interview with Us Weekly. “I would say Big D kind of got everybody together. I came up with the name and I’ll leave it at that. That’s my personal opinion. If other people feel like they started it, maybe they did some things I didn’t know about. So I don’t know. I think we all had the vision in mind. No one better say that they came up with the name. ‘Cause that’s mine.”

In his interview with Entertainment Weekly Xavier acknowledged the importance of the Cookout in his win, saying, “Being the first Black winner in ‘BB’ U.S. history is an honor. And it’s something that the individuals of the Cookout came together to make happen because we felt it was something bigger than this game. Representation is important. And now we want little Black boys and little Black girls to see: Hey, there are ways to be successful. There are ways to make an impact without being an amazing entertainer or being a professional athlete. You can still be successful in other ways. We wanted to show that with this season, and we accomplished that.”

4. Xavier Is Aware of the Significance of Being the First Black Winner of ‘Big Brother’

This season CBS, the network that airs “Big Brother,” had a mandate in place to ensure that at least half of the reality competition’s players were people of color, The Root reported. In the past, “Big Brother” has been plagued with accusations of racism and sexism. In 2013, “Big Brother” was only one week into season 15 when housemates Aaryn Gries and GinaMarie Zimmerman caused outrage by mocking their Black and Korean-American housemates, per Today. Additionally, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the previous 11 seasons of “Big Brother” had just one Black contestant reach the final six.

Xavier reflected on his historic win with Us Weekly, saying, “To be the winner of Big Brother is already a tremendous honor. So to be not only a winner of Big Brother but now the first Black winner in BB U.S. history is an amazing feeling. I came in the season having my own personal reasons to win, but I also wanted to crown a Black winner for the culture. And to be that person, that representative, for the game and the Black community is amazing. It’s a great feeling and something I’ll never forget.”

Xavier echoed that statement in an interview with Parade, saying, “It’s an amazing honor. It’s not just a win for me, but it’s a win for the entire Black community. And I hope the Black community and ‘Big Brother’ fans respected my gameplay. I hope both communities feel like I am a deserved winner and a winner who will be a representative for both groups.”

5. Julie Chen Moonves Called Xavier the Best ‘Big Brother’ Winner Ever

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves sat down with ET to dish on the finale of season 23. She said she believes Xavier Prather is one of the best ever to compete on the reality television show. “Xavier … was liked and admired by all in the house. How many times have we ever seen that? In addition to winning all nine votes, not a single negative comment was made from any juror when it came time to insert the keys! If that’s not proof of God and miracles, then what is?!”

Chen thinks Xavier is even better than Dan Gheesling, another unanimous vote winner. For one thing, when Gheesling won, the final jury was only seven votes. Xavier had to win nine people over to secure his unanimous victory, per Entertainment Weekly. She added that Xavier won by knowing that in some cases taking a loss was crucial to advancing his strategy. Previously, Chen had named Derrick Levasseur, Will Kirby, and Rachel Reilly as the best winners over the many seasons of “Big Brother.” Now, she’s adding Xavier to that list.

On the final episode of the season, Xavier showed his single-minded pursuit of victory when he said, “Losing is not an option. I refuse to be denied what I’ve worked so hard for,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Xavier was patient during the season, letting other contestants win challenges to keep the focus off himself. He executed his season of “Big Brother” like a game of chess. He was willing to take one step back in order to take three steps forward down the road.