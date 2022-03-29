Bravo Star Says He’s Not Returning to Show Over New Relationship

Andrea Denver got his Bravo debut on “Winter House” last year and the Italian model soon became a fan favorite, but he recently shared that he won’t be returning for the second season of the spinoff show.

After “Winter House,” Denver joined “Summer House” and continued to charm audiences. However, he told E! News this week that his new relationship made him decide not to return for “Winter House” season 2. “I had other things that I feel need my [attention],” he told the outlet.

“I think I got back with a person that I really wanted and like I said it was a really long run to win her back, so I feel like that was more something I wanted to focus on and I prefer to sit back,” he shared. “People that matter to me, they are the most important thing and I wanted to give my priority to her.”

Denver Said He Would Be Open to Having His Girlfriend on the Next Season of ‘Summer House’

Despite stating he wouldn’t be on “Winter House,” Denver didn’t rule out a return to “Summer House” next year and he also said he would be open to having his girlfriend on the show with him. “To be honest with you, we’ve [been] together so long that I wouldn’t be against it and she’s been supportive,” he told E! News.

He added, “I wouldn’t mind to bring her with me because she’s also had the chance to hang out with some of my friends, Ciara, Mya, Luke, Alex, and she got along with them.” The Italian Bravo star said he thinks his girlfriend would fit in with the rest of the cast and praised her as a great friend.

“She’s one of those people that you would like to have as a friend because she’s really loyal and a nice person and a friend that you wanna have around,” he spilled.

Denver Shared the Details of How He Met His Girlfriend & the Timeline of Their Relationship

Denver explained the timeline of his relationship to E! News, telling the outlet that he met his partner between filming “Winter House” and “Summer House” back in 2021. He said at the beginning, she “wasn’t a big fan” of him being on the Bravo shows and explained that it made it hard for him to open up.

“We met out in New York City,” he explained. “We started spending a lot of time together, never putting a title to our relationship, but definitely spending a lot of time maturing feelings and hanging around.” However, he put their relationship on hold to go back to “Summer House” because he was afraid to commit, he told E! News.

He said they didn’t end things on a good note and didn’t remain in contact during filming, but the Bravo star revealed that the distance and absence made him miss her more and more. “I realized my feelings were strong and I didn’t want to hide those feelings anymore,” he shared.

Luckily, his now-girlfriend was willing to reopen that door. “After like three weeks that we started seeing each other, she wanted to come to Italy to celebrate Christmas with my family,” he revealed. “That was a big step. It was really exciting and we ended up having the best time.” He also explained that the trip to Italy made them realize they’re “made for each other.”

