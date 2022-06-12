Andy Cohen’s ‘Weird’ Comment Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Andy Cohen is a father to two children, son Benjamin, 3, and daughter Lucy, 2 months. The Bravo executive welcomed both of his kids via surrogate, and while he used a different surrogate for each pregnancy, his kids are biologically related.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen revealed that he does have a few more embryos left — but he’s not sure if he’s going to have more kids of his own.

“I have a few. I can’t remember. I think I have, like, three left? You know what I’m thinking — this is crazy — but, like, if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they’ll, like, defrost their sibling and raise them,” Cohen said, suggesting that one of his kids could use one of the embryos that he has leftover.

“Is that a weird thought?” Cohen asked Lewis.

“Yes, it is a weird thought,” Lewis replied. “I would take your embryo and then sue you for child support,” Lewis joked.

Fans Took to Reddit to Discuss Cohen’s Comment

A Reddit thread quickly took shape following Cohen’s thoughts shared on Jeff Lewis Live. At lease one Redditor said that Cohen was just joking when he made the comment.

“I feel that’s something you’d say when you get too drunk and start to think getting an ass tattoo is a good idea,” one person wrote.

“Huh????? Yes it’s f****** weird,” someone else said.

“I mean if they’re cool with their children also being their half-siblings then… yeah? But Andy has the means to find the process for his children should they need him to. He’s built his wealth off the backs of women – why not donate the embryos to a woman who can’t afford the process otherwise?” a third Redditor suggested.

“Uh no. Just no,” another person added.

A few Reddit users don’t hate Cohen’s idea and voiced their opinions on the thread as well.

“Okay, hear me out. I know it sounds bizarre, but he doesn’t expect them to do it for fun, he states if they are to have fertility struggles. And If anyone knows the heartache of desperately wanting children and your body rejecting this idea or just not in the situation that allows, having embryos available is a great option…” someone countered.

“This isn’t weird to me at all but i also dont know much about having kids scientifically or biologically,” read another comment.

Cohen Seems Content With 2 Kids

Although it’s possible that Cohen will end up having a third child, he really wanted to give Ben a sibling and he seems very happy being a father of two.

Before having Lucy, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that he was thinking about growing his family.

“I think about it all the time. I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I’m a single parent, and so it’s just us. There’s always people around, but I think it will be nice for him,” he said.

For the time being, Cohen is adjusting to life as a family of three — and so is Ben. Cohen joked to Lewis that Ben loves his sister — but he’s also “trying to kill her.”

“The crazy thing is, by design, I am spending so much time with him. Because, by the way, she doesn’t know what’s happening. I sit with her for a few hours a day and I’m like ‘Just smell me. Hear my voice. This is me. I’m your dad.’ But [with Ben], I’m really in there with him and I don’t know if it’s really registering how much time I’m spending with him,” he explained.

