Andy Cohen Posts ‘Heartbreaking’ Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Andy Cohen posted a tribute to actress/singer Olivia Newton-John following her death.

Andy Cohen Posts Tribute to ‘Queen’ Olivia Newton-John Following Her Death: ‘Rest in Peace, Queen’

On Monday, August 8, Cohen took to Instagram to share a video of the iconic singer on the day her death was announced.

“Hopelessly Devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton John. Rest In Peace, Queen. Thank you for the music,” Cohen wrote.

The woman, best known for her starring role alongside John Travolta in the movie “Grease” appeared on Cohen’s show, “Watch What Happens Live” and the official show’s Twitter shared a clip of the episode along with a message.

“We’re hopelessly devoted to you,” the account wrote, along with a broken heart emoji. “Our hearts are broken over the loss of legendary star and gay icon Olivia Newton-John. Thank you for the memories. #WWHL”

Several Bravolebrities commented on Cohen’s post sharing their own condolences.

“Omg no!” Brad Goreski wrote.

“Heartbreaking,” RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs said.

“This is sad news. She was my neighbor in Malibu years ago. She was a lovely person with a kind soul,” RHOBH’s Camille Grammer wrote.

Sutton Stracke wrote, “I will love her forever.”

While appearing on a 2016 episode of WWHL alongside “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, Newton-John gave her thoughts on “Grease 2.”

“They did ask us,” she told Cohen of the movie. “They approached John and I to do it and it didn’t happened and I didn’t think it was gonna happen and then they made it with other people. So that’s my memory of it.”

She also recalled watching the film with her husband and Travolta. It was her husband’s first time seeing the iconic movie.

“He spends a lot of time in the Amazon rain forest, so he really hadn’t seen it,” Newton-John told People. “So John Travolta invited us to dinner — we went to his house. And he had his plane parked outside as you do. And he invited us onto the plane for desert. Because I told him [John] had never seen the movie. And he had the movie playing on the plane while we had desert. So he got to see it that way.”

John Easterling Announced the Death of His Wife: ‘Olivia Has Been a Symbol of Triumphs and Hope for Over 30 Years’

Her death was made official by a statement from her husband, John Easterling, on her official Instagram account.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement reads. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

