Andy Cohen Mourns the Death of Famous Friend

On April 21, 2022, Andy Cohen shared a tribute post in honor of his friend Sandy Gallin, who died on April 21, 2017. The post included a series of photos of Gallin that had fans reacting, including one with a much younger Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Here is the post:

Man fans commented on Cohen’s youthful appearance in the first in the series of photos. One person wrote, “I thought you were a young Louie Ruelas in that first pic.” Another said, “Andy you look like you are 20 years old!!!” Someone else said, “Look how cute &yiung.”

One comment stated, “Andy you’re so adorable.” Another person wrote, “O… mg!!!!” with a series of fire emojis. Another person commented, “Group of good lookers there.” One of the replies said, “WOW, look how cute you were. Still a beast!!!!” In addition to those comments, many fans reacted to Cohen’s tribute post and shared their sadness at Gallin’s death 5 years prior.

Many People Commented on Cohen’s Post With Their Own Tributes to Gallin

There were hundreds of comments on Cohen’s post sharing their own memories and reacting to the 5-year anniversary of Gallin’s death, including comments from other celebrities. Singer Carole Bayer Sager wrote, “Still miss him so.. he loved you xxxc.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented, “There will@never be another.”

Actress Joely Richardson wrote, “Look at you guys! Lovely photo.” Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg wrote, “Miss him.” Editor Margaret Russell commented, “Can’t believe that it’s been five years—and that first portrait is everything.” Filmmaker Nancy Meyers commented, “Great to see his adorable face here. Miss him.”

One person wrote, “Wow, just from the pictures, this man lived an ICONIC life!!” Someone else commented, “When I was a college intern at a LA Film Festival he came up to my will call table. He was very nice and not at all high maintenance. I tried to give him some VIP treatment but he said I’m fine thank you.” Another wrote, “Sandy was a very close friend! I miss him greatly!”

Gallin Was a Beloved Talent Manager & Producer

Gallin was a talent manager and producer who was beloved by many celebrities and was involved in the careers of several stars, including Cher, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Whoopi Goldberg, Hollywood Reporter wrote. He also worked with Dolly Parton in a production company and produced the series “Father of the Bride” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

According to the publication, Gallin also started working as a luxury home designer later in life. He died at the age of 76 after “a long battle with multiple myeloma,” it reported. He was a manager for a series of actors and singers, including Barbara Streisand, Mariah Carey, Nicole Kidman and Roseanne.

After Gallin’s death on April 21, 2017, Cohen posted on Instagram a photo of the two and wrote in part, “There won’t ever be a person like Sandy Gallin. He broke the mold; he made everybody around him happy and feel like they were his best friend. Life will be incomplete without Sandy. I am so grateful for the 20 years I knew him. Everything was more fun when he was there.”

