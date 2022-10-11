Andy Cohen Criticizes Hosts of Rival Talk Show

Andy Cohen has been the host of “Watch What Happens Live” since 2009. The veteran Bravo host helms the show solo, and usually has two guests and a guest “bartender” with him in the Bravo Clubhouse.

Over the years, Cohen has interviewed everyone from “Real Housewives” stars to Oprah Winfrey to Former Secretary of State turned presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen revealed that he will keep hosting “WWHL” for “as they’ll let me.”

“I love it,” he said. “I’m just feeling so much energy and excitement for it right now. It feels fresh now that we’re back live with studio audiences and doing live polling.”

While Cohen loves his solo hosting gig, Cohen out a talk show on a rival network for not making the most of their talent.

Andy Cohen Slammed ‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts– Except for One

In July 2021, Jerry O’Connell was announced as the first male co-host on the Emmy-winning CBS chatfest “The Talk,” according to TV Insider. In addition to O’Connell, the current cast includes Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, and veteran Sheryl Underwood.

But during O’Connell’s October 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen gave zero credit to the other hosts and instead said it is O’Connell who carries the show.

“Jerry…I saw you this morning too, you have been hunched over all day. And I know it’s because you are carrying ‘The Talk’ on your back,” Cohen said on “WWHL,” per Yahoo Entertainment. “I’m sorry, but CBS should quadruple your salary. There is one person carrying the show … There ain’t no show without Jerry.”

A stunned O’Connell clarified that Cohen was only speaking for himself. “We love everyone at The Talk,” O’Connell said. “I am currently employed there…Andy’s words, not mine. I love everyone.”

‘The Talk’ Used To Be a Show About Mothers

‘The Talk” made its debut on CBS in 2010 after the concept was dreamed up by original host Sara Gilbert. When Gilbert exited “The Talk” in 2019, a rep issued a statement to The Wrap.

“Sara’s passionate vision for a forum in which women on camera and off could celebrate mutual support, emotional growth, and everyday achievements was a driving force behind bringing ‘The Talk’ to air in 2010 as CBS’ first daytime talk show.”

At the time it debuted, CBS described “The Talk” as “a panel talk show for moms.” According to the Los Angeles Times, the idea for the show came to Gilbert after she joined a mothers’ support group and realized moms needed a place to connect.

Over the years, the show has featured working celebrity moms Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, and even Marie Osmond.

Celebs who weren’t moms, including Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, were later added to the cast as the show’s vision changed. But the addition of male hosts O’Connell and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila gave the show a true makeover.

“We have a new group of hosts,” O’Connell told E! News in 2021. “Casts change on shows and we just hope this all works out. We’re very optimistic.”

