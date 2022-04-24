Andy Cohen Joins TikTok & GenZ Has No Idea Who He Is

Andy Cohen has officially joined TikTok, but he isn’t getting the warmest reception. While he’s very well known amongst fans who watch several Bravo shows, including the “Real Housewives” franchise and “Vanderpump Rules,” there were several TikTok users who aren’t familiar with him or his body of work.

On April 13, 2022, Cohen posted his first TikTok. “I’m finally on TikTok,” he wrote. “And hosting the new musical FOR YOU, PAIGE tomorrow night,” he added. The video was viewed more than two million times, but several people never had heard of Cohen before.

“Dad, Host, producer, best selling author,” reads Cohen’s TikTok bio. Since joining the platform, he’s gained some 27,000 followers, which is a far cry from his 4.6 million following on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several TikTok Users Commented on Cohen’s First Video

Cohen joined TikTok with a big announcement to share.

“Guys. I’m on TikTok. Yes! I can’t believe it. I feel like I’m too old for TikTok, but maybe I’m not. You know what? I’m going to move the average up a little bit,” Cohen said.

“Why did I join TikTok? Well, because it’s TikTok. But also, I’m going to be hosting TikTok’s first ever live musical. It’s called ‘For You, Paige,'” Cohen continued, adding, “this is going to blow you away.”

Several TikTok users took to the comments section to respond to Cohen’s first video — and many had no clue who he is.

“who are u ??” one TikTok user wrote.

“who r u,” read another comment.

“Who is he?” someone else asked.

“Aren’t you from Friends?” another question read.

Some people who know exactly who Cohen is reacted in the comments as well.

“These comments make me understand why people don’t like Gen z,” read one comment.

“I can’t believe some of you don’t know him,” another person added.

“Lmaoooo Gen Z is humbling Andy,” wrote another TikTok user who added several crying with laughter emoji.

“Andy just know there are lots of gen Zers that know who you are and love you don’t listen to these comments,” someone else suggested.

Cohen’s Instagram Post About the TikTok Musical Also Didn’t Get a Great Reception

In addition to his very first TikTok video, Cohen also took to Instagram to advertise his latest hosting gig. His post received more than 11,500 likes, but his fans didn’t seem to care much about him being on TikTok as evidenced by the comments.

The majority of Cohen’s followers were completely disinterested in his move to TikTok — and his “For You, Paige” announcement.

“Fire Teresa. How much more violence will you accept from her?” one person wrote.

“I just have to tell you Andy that you and Ben make my day so happy!!! I love when you show him reading his voice makes me keep going!! Happy Easter Ben!!!” another comment read.

“Not related but here to say – bring Katie back to #RHOP!!” someone else added.

“Are you moisturizing & using SPF?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

Cohen didn’t upload another post about the live TikTok musical, nor did he respond to the comments on either post.

