Andy Cohen Addresses Report That Kelly Ripa Was ‘Upset’ With Him

Andy Cohen is still making headlines after his drunk rants on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. The executive producer appeared alongside his pal Anderson Cooper to ring in 2022, and he made some comments that some people found hilarious and others found offensive.

Cohen took aim at former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, calling him “horrible” and bidding him farewell with a hearty “sayonara, sucka!”

Cohen also made a comment about Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting ABC’s New Year’s Eve special a block or so away.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said. It didn’t take long for a report to surface claiming that Cohen’s good friend Kelly Ripa was unhappy with him because he slammed her “Live!” co-host.

“Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” an unnamed source told Radar. Cohen spoke out about this report when he called in to chat with Howard Stern on January 4, 2022, and he made it clear that Ripa was “not upset” with him.

Cohen Felt Bad for His Comments About Seacrest & Says He Reached Out to Him the Very Next Day





Andy Cohen Has "No Apologies" for Drinking During CNN's New Year's Eve Special

Cohen called into the Howard Stern show to talk about his New Year’s Eve special a few days after it happened. “Listen, I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve. That’s why I’m there. That’s why they bring me there,” Cohen told Stern.

“I had a blast,” he added. And he said he wouldn’t apologize — but he admitted there was one thing that bothered him — that he regretted.

“As I was going on my rant about Journey, I did wind up kind of starting to throw ABC under the bus. And that is my only regret from the night. Because, I really like Ryan Seacrest — he’s a really nice guy. And I was, as they say, in my cups and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN and just ranting like a nutty guy. This is fun!’ So I kept going,” he explained.

“That I felt bad about… and I texted Ryan the next morning,” he added.

As for the story about Ripa being mad or upset that Cohen took a shot at Seacrest? “She is not upset with me,” he told Stern.

CNN & NBC Debunked a Report That Cohen Wouldn’t Be Returning to Co-Host the NYE Special Later This Year

Shortly after Cohen’s comments were made, some people took to social media demanding that he be fired. Then, a bogus report that Cohen would not be “invited back” to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve special went viral, but CNN was quick to set the record straight.

“I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to host NYE on CNN next year,” a representative from the network told Heavy directly.

Cohen and Cooper have teamed up for CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast since 2018. The two have been very close friends for years, and they have a ton of fun together. For the most part, fans thought the show was hilarious and really enjoyed seeing the relationship between Cohen and Cooper during the live broadcast.

