Ariana Madix Reveals Why She Doesn’t Miss Jax Taylor

Ariana Madix spoke out about working on “Vanderpump Rules” without Jax Taylor.

In December 2021, the former SUR bartender and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, famously stepped down from the show they starred in for years, and the currently-airing 9th season is the first season since the show’s inception without the Bravo bad boy

In a new interview, Madix revealed that things are easier without the Jax. She told Yahoo’s “We Should Talk” series that the current cast lineup – which includes her partner Tom Sandoval, and pals Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss — is her real “friend group.”

Ariana Opened Up About How Difficult it Was to Work With Jax

For the first eight seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” Jax Taylor was the resident “villain.” He butted heads with everyone on the cast, and sometimes refused to join in for group filming events. According to BravoTV.com, Jax’s behavior “rattled producers,” who were baffled by his aggressive behavior when he refused to join the cast for a beach cleanup project at a beach in Malibu and later sent Max Boyens a series of rage texts about the group outing.

In the new interview, Ariana revealed that she doesn’t miss filming without Jax, and she said it’s refreshing not to have his negativity hovering over the group outings.

“Season 8, there were definitely moments,” Ariana told “We Should Talk.” “We used to have Jax be like, ‘I’m not driving to a beach cleanup.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, you have a call time, and this is what we’re doing today. We’re doing this beach cleanup.’ That kind of mentality of being like, ‘I don’t want to do that. I have to do this,’ definitely changed into, at least for me, ‘Oh, my God. I get to do this!”

She also noted that Jax would harp on topics for days – sometimes things that may not have been true.

“A recurring theme would be this person — like Voldemort — this person says something, who even knows where [it came from],” she said. “Maybe there might even be a kernel of truth. He would say whatever he wants about anybody, then you would spend three and four days talking about it. It just sucks all the life out of everything else.”

She added that she “personally” did not love watching those redundant conversations play out on camera and found it “boring.”

“I feel like what’s going on right now is so new and fresh for us, and that’s why I think that, for me, watching this new season is really interesting,” she said.

Jax Taylor Said He is Still in Contact With Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Who Are ‘Parents’

Earlier this year, Jax told the Daddy Issues podcast that he “amped it up “on camera to play a villain and was ready to move on after so many years in that role. He also told the talk show “The Doctors,” that at age 42 he no longer felt like fighting with people “half” his age.

Jax also made it clear that he doesn’t talk to Ariana or Tom Sandoval anymore. The two are one of the few “Vanderpump Rules” couples who didn’t have a baby this year. Jax, who welcomed his first child with his Brittany in April 2021, revealed that he mostly only keeps in touch with the “Vanderpump Rules” alums who are now parents.

“I try to keep in touch with Randall [Emmett] and Lala [Kent],” he said. “Beau [Clark] and Stassi [Schroeder]I’m very close with. All of us — the ones that have kids. And those are the kind of people I’m with a lot now — other parents. We all have a lot in common.”

