‘Southern Charm’ Star Sparks New Relationship Rumors After Major Bravo Fallout

Is love in the air down in Charleston, South Carolina?

Fans have been wondering if another star of “Southern Charm” is in a relationship after Austen Kroll was spotted holding hands with Olivia Flowers during what appeared to be a romantic couple’s vacation in Napa Valley, California, along with his co-star Shep Rose and Rose’s girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

The rumors surrounding Kroll and Flowers have been swirling since Valentine’s Day, when both posted matching heart-shaped pizzas on their Instagram Stories, Page Six reported. However, they were kicked into high gear after Rose and Green shared a series of photos from the weekend and some showed Kroll and Flowers holding hands.

According to Page Six, Kroll and Rose were invited as celebrity judges at the HALL Cabernet Cookoff and turned the occasion into a weekend getaway in wine country. Rose shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram and wrote, “really thank you to all the wonderful people at @hallwines especially @kathrynwalthall and @lisalayne30 you made us all feel right at home.”

The first photo showed Kroll with his arm around Flowers’s waist while the second in the series saw Kroll and Flowers strolling in the vineyard hand-in-hand.

Kroll Received a Lot of Heat From Fans Over His Involvement in a ‘Summer House’ Love Triangle

It seems as though Kroll has moved on from the drama on “Summer House,” which saw the visiting “Southern Charm” star involved in a love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller. During season 6 of “Summer House,” which was filmed in the summer of 2021, Kroll was caught leading both women on and led to one of the biggest fights of the season between a lot of the cast members.

Kroll, 34, had a brief fling with Miller while they filmed the “Winter House” spinoff before summer 2021 and he’s had an on-and-off hookup with “Summer House” OG Hubbard. When he was in town to celebrate Hubbard’s birthday, Miller asked him not to sleep in her co-star’s room but Kroll and Hubbard ended up exchanging kisses throughout the party.

Since then, “Summer House” fans have been expressing their dislike of Kroll and have even started a petition to prevent the “Southern Charm” star from returning to the Hamptons in future seasons.

Several ‘Southern Charm’ Fans Said They Thought Kroll’s Rumored Love Interest Looked Like His Ex

Many “Southern Charm” fans took to the comments of Rose’s Instagram post to share their opinions of the two apparent couples, and several pointed out that they thought Flowers looked a lot like Kroll’s ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy.

“Southern Charm” viewers will remember that LeCroy and Kroll dated on and off for about three years before breaking up for good in 2020. Their ups and downs were shared with Bravo fans in several seasons of the show, including a cheating scandal that saw the beauty salon owner accusing Kroll of having a threesome.

In the comments of Rose’s post, one fan wrote, “Yikes! Austin’s girl looks like Madison.” Another person said, “Safe to say that Austin’s got a type! Lol had to do a double take.” One comment stated, “Is that Austin’s Madison look alike girlfriend?”

