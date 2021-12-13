A Look at Beau Clark’s Vacation Home in Florida

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark live in Los Angeles, California. The couple settled into their spacious property located in the Hollywood Hills in 2020, according to Bravo TV. Schroeder purchased the Spanish-style home for $1.7 million. While speaking to Bravo TV in 2020, the mother-of-one expressed interest in buying a home in the Spanish colonial revival style a few months before becoming a homeowner.

“My dream house — well, first it would be nice if it was a haunted house, so there’s that — but ideally if it was an old white Spanish style house, with like really dark hardwood floors and just like so much character and charm with palm trees all around. I want to just be able to feel like I’m in Europe, or like an old movie star used to live there and throw really fabulous parties,” explained the “Next Level Basic” author.

Beau Clark Owns a House in Florida

According to The Sun, Clark also has “a vacation home in Tarpon, Springs Florida,” which is 1,238 square feet. According to the publication, the father-of-one acquired the home in 2019, which originally belonged to his mother, Louisa “Isa” Clark, through “an intrafamily transfer.”

The two-bedroom, one-bath house has quaint exterior features like a front porch and a deck. The home’s interior is relatively modern, with an open concept design. The bathroom also has a sizable soaking tub. Pictures of Clark and Schroeder’s Florida home can be viewed here.

Stassi Schroeder Often Shares Pictures of Her Daughter on Instagram

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, who wed in 2020, became first-time parents when their daughter Hartford was born on January 7, 2021. Schroeder often shares pictures of her daughter with her Instagram followers. For instance, in August 2021, the 33-year-old shared a picture that showed her posing with her baby alongside her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars and their children. Lala Kent held onto her daughter, Ocean, while posing next to Brittany Cartwright Cauchi, who was holding her son Cruz. Scheana Shay and her daughter, Summer, stood to Schroeder’s left.

“We used to pose with cocktails,” read the caption of the post.

In December 2021, Schroeder took Hartford to Cauchi and her husband, Jax Taylor’s holiday party. She uploaded two pictures from the event on her Instagram account. The first photo showed Schroeder and Cauchi sitting on the staircase with their children. The second photo featured Hartford and Shay’s daughter posing together on the floor. Hartford clenched Summer’s arm while looking off into the distance.

“It’s officially Christmas time. Our babies are cute. And the second slide has season 1 Stassi/Scheana vibes. [pink heart emoji],” wrote Schroeder in the caption.

Schroeder’s most recent Instagram post, uploaded on December 2, 2021, featured pictures taken at Disneyland. The first image showed the mother-of-one holding her daughter while standing in front of the Haunted Mansion. The following two pictures consisted of Hartford sitting on a carousel horse.

“My little Beaut Beaut went to Disney. Turns out it’s way harder to get Pinterest worthy Disney photos than I thought,” caption the former Bravo personality.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to shower Schroeder’s child with compliments.

“She is a beautiful #beaut like her mama [smiling face emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“Your pictures are adorable!! Just enjoy your time there together and live in the moment [movie camera emoji] [red heart emoji],” added another.

