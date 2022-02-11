Chef Ben Robinson Weighs In on Rachel Hargrove

The chef is a critical part of the “Below Deck” crew and the show and its spinoffs have seen their fair share of chefs over the seasons. Fan-favorite chef Ben Robinson recently discussed meeting Rachel Hargrove and gave his impression about the latest “Below Deck” chef.

In an appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, Robinson said, “I actually know Rachel a little bit.” He added, “She’s a handful,” but clarified that he has a lot of respect for her. “I appreciate her. I mean, I know how stressful that job is,” he told the host. He continued:

I don’t have anything bad to say about her. She’s under a lot of stress. And I think she’s quite a talented chef, to be honest.

Following that high praise, the “Galley Talk” star said he thinks he’s too old to return to “Below Deck,” but hasn’t ruled out a return as a relief chef or to cook a meal for a special occasion.

Chastain Opened Up About Introducing the 2 & Joked That It Was a ‘Big Mistake’

Kate Chastain, who knew Hargrove before “Below Deck,” spoke about introducing the two chefs. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, back in October 2020, Chastain said on Instagram Live, “The chef who was on board the yacht that I worked on, her name is Rachel. And she’s going to be the chef on this new season of Below Deck! I’m so happy for her. She’s fantastic.”

Chastain then told the outlet how Robinson and Hargrove came to meet, saying she was with Hargrove and told her, “let’s go see my friend Ben. Big mistake on my part,” she joked. The former chief stewardess explained:

It was like I evaporated. I was no longer there and it was like watching a showdown. Like, ‘Oh, do you do gastric molecular or molecular gastronomy? I do that.’ I’m like, ‘You’re both really good!’

Chastain said the two were definitely a bit competitive but said, “It’s like musicians, you know? Like one is not necessarily better than the other. It’s just different styles of music. Like they both play different kinds of music and are both supremely talented.”

She told the outlet that the two “get along” but that it’s an “intense rivalry.” She said, “they can banter, they can laugh. And I think they enjoy the competitiveness.”

Robinson Was a Key Member of ‘Below Deck’ in Its Earlier Seasons & Hargrove Has Appeared on the Last 2 Seasons

Robinson was one of the central figures on “Below Deck,” appearing on seasons 1 through 4, with his time on the 3rd season limited to a few episodes at the tail end of the season. He also appeared on “Below Deck’s” spinoff “Below Deck Mediterranean” as the chef for the first season.

After returning for the second half of the fourth season of “Below Deck Med,” Robinson revealed that he would be retiring as a yacht chef, ScreenRant reported. He now appears on the franchise’s “Galley Talk.”

Hargrove, on the other hand, has been the outspoken chef on the last two seasons of “Below Deck.” The show’s 10th season has yet to be announced so it’s unclear if Hargrove will be back to wow guests with her delicious meals.

