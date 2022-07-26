Bravo Star Facing 14 Criminal Charges

Former Bravo TV star Mike Shouhed is facing 14 criminal charges after a recent arrest in California, records in Los Angeles County show. The ex-“Shahs of Sunset” star was charged on July 20 following his March arrest in a domestic violence case. He is also facing gun charges, records viewed by Heavy show.

The 43-year-old Shouhed is free on bail after a July 25 court appearance in Van Nuys Courthouse West for his arraignment, according to Los Angeles County criminal court records. Shouhed, a real estate agent, appeared on “Shahs of Sunset” for all nine seasons the reality show aired on Bravo. The show was canceled in April 2022.

The arrest was made by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, records show. Heavy has requested the arrest report to learn more details. Heavy has also reached out to Los Angeles prosecutors for more details about the case.

Mike Shouhed Has Pleaded Not Guilty to the 14 Charges He Is Facing & Was Released on $50,000 Bond, Records Show

According to Los Angeles County court records viewed by Heavy, Shouhed is facing 14 charges and was released on $50,000 bond after his arrest in March. His bail remained at $50,000 after the additional charges were filed against him in July and following his first court appearance in LA.

Shouhed was charged with felony domestic violence and multiple other charges, including domestic battery, intimidating a witness, possession of an assault weapon, criminal storage of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, records show. He was also charged with violations of Los Angeles city code regarding storage of firearms.

According to E! News, the victim in the case is Shouhed’s fiancee, Paulina Ben-Cohen. Her attorney, Joshua Ritter, told E! on July 26, “Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe. She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.” Ben-Cohen and Shouhed have been engaged since 2019.

Shouhed, Who Faces Up to 4 Years in Prison if Convicted, Is Scheduled to Appear in Court on August 29

Shoued faces up to four years in prison if he is convicted of the felony domestic violence charge, along with potential fines and probation. He could face additional jail time on the intimidating a witness and gun charges, records show.

According to court records, Shouhed is scheduled to appear before a judge at Van Nuys Courthouse West at 8:30 a.m. on August 29, 2022, for a pretrial hearing. Shouhed was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on March 27, records show.

Shouhed’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, could not immediately be reached for comment by Heavy. He previously told E! News in March, “At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail.”

Kessel told People, “My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client. I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence.”