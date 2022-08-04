Brock Davies Talks Parenting With Scheana Shay: ‘I Just Get Frustrated’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are parents to a 15-month-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies. The couple shared that they disagreed about some aspects of parenting during a July 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Spoke About Their Parenting Styles

While recording the podcast episode, alongside Shay’s sister Cortney, the “Good As Gold” singer shared that she choked on a grape as a child, which has caused her to be cautious when feeding the fruit to her daughter.

“I still worry that she’s going to choke, not on everything on grapes specifically, because I choked on a grape when I was a kid and I know that’s a trigger and that is what I’m working on in therapy,” stated Shay.

She shared that Davies believes their daughter can handle eating grapes because her molars have come in.

“This where I come from as a parent, yeah, I understand that they do choke… if you don’t learn how to choke as a kid, if you don’t know how to swallow as a kid, if you don’t learn the functionality of that,” said the father of three.

He went on to say that he believes it is “100 percent just being neglectful” if parents do not allow their children to learn their gagging reflexes.

“If you don’t teach your kid how to gag, they don’t know their gagging reflex to get food back out,” said Davies.

The former professional rugby player then shared that he was upset about the conversation.

“I get so heated about my kid because this is my family dynamic, guys, I don’t know if you’ve noticed this, there is this, my wife, her sister and her mother parenting my children – I keep saying children – parenting my child. It’s not just me and Scheana teaching my kid, she is influenced by more than myself and her mum, there is [Cortney], your mother, and Scheana,” said Davies.

He also noted that he found his and Shay’s parenting to be frustrating at times.

“I just get frustrated ’cause of the argument that comes up in our household is parenting and it’s my way verses Scheana and your mother’s way, plus half of [Cortney], so it’s like two and a half verse me and I’m stubborn,” said Davies.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Upcoming Wedding

Shay and Davies plan of getting married in the summer of 2022. The reality television personalities spoke about their upcoming nuptials while speaking to E! News in July 2022. Shay acknowledged that she previously married her ex-husband Mike Shay in 2014.

“I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time so, but I have different dreams now. But it’s everything that we want with each other,” said Shay.

During the interview, the mother of one also discussed how being on “Vanderpump Rules” has changed since it premiered in 2013.

“It’s gotten more fun I will say that in the beginning I started being in a group that I didn’t really belong in,” said Shay. “The girls weren’t the most welcoming and throughout the 10 years, I have made so many solid friendships with people, either new cast, old cast, who didn’t used to like me, you know, and I have been able to bring some of my friends like Ariana [Madix] and what not on the show.”

