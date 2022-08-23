PHOTOS: Fans React to Brock Davies ‘Cringe AF’ Wedding Look

Fans took to social media to discuss the suit that Brock Davies wore during his wedding.

On Tuesday, August 13, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay married Davies in Cancún, Mexico and fans caught a first look at the couple’s wedding attire shortly after.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Roasted Brock Davies for His Wedding Look: ‘Brock’s Look Is a Little Backstreet Boys’

Davies, who is often roasted for his fashion sense actually impressed the fans with his wedding look, a full-white suit complete with bow-tie and vest.

Many of the comments centered around the shoes Davies was wearing.

“He looks like his shoes hurt,” someone wrote.

Are the ankle chains a marriage metaphor?” someone asked.

“Are those chains around the ankles though?” a fan asked.

“I hate the all white suit but scheana looks pretty!” someone wrote.

“Pleasantly surprised by Scheana’s dress, unfortunately not at all surprised by Brock’s suit,” a fan commented

“The chain link boots are cringe af!” someone said.

“Happy for them, but even happier that Brock is wearing pants that fit,” someone wrote on Reddit.

“His face looks like he smelled a fart,” someone said.

Another fan compared Davis’ look to a boy band, “Though Brock’s look is a little Backstreet Boys for me personally, they look great.”

“Scheana looks beautiful, Brock looks tacky per usual,” someone wrote.

Summer Moon Served as a Flower Girl for Her Parents & ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Were in Wedding Party

According to People, who were the first to release a collection of images from the wedding, the pair were married at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa. Their daughter, Summer Moon, served as a flower girl for the nuptials.

“They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark,” Shay told the outlet about the wedding venue. “It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests.”

Former and current “Vanderpump Rules” stars in attendance included bridesmaids Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, groomsmen Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, and wedding guests Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, the outlet reported.

Shay revealed that some of Davies’ family and friends from Australia even attended the ceremony.

“I just wanted as much of Brock’s family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding,” Shay told the outlet. “For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family.”

Shat’s gown was designed by ol’ Atteu from the Amazon Prime Video reality series “Gown and Out in Beverly Hills” the outlet reported.

“I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning,” she told the outlet. Davies’ attire was his “very first” custom suit by Art Lewin, the outlet reported.

“One of my groomsmen asked about suits and I was like, ‘Lad, we’re getting married in Cancun, you don’t want suits,'” Davies told the outlet ahead of the ceremony.

