Cameran Eubanks Shares Thoughts on ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Stars

Cameran Eubanks left “Southern Charm” after the 6th season, at the same time her co-star Naomie Olindo exited the Bravo show, and the OG star just addressed Olindo’s return for the upcoming 8th season, which has yet to receive a release date.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Eubanks spoke about her reaction to Olindo’s return and said, “I wouldn’t say that I was shocked, you know I think Naomie has been through a lot in her life lately and it felt like a good time to come back for her for whatever reason.” She added, “I don’t know. I mean, we’ll see what happens.”

Eubanks said she’s not sure how things will be between Olindo and “Southern Charm” OG Craig Conover, who dated for a few years before breaking up in 2017. Eubanks and Conover have remained friends and she said it “might be awkward,” and she’s not sure if Conover and his current girlfriend Paige DeSorbo were already dating when “Southern Charm” season 8 started filming: “I’m not sure if he was dating Paige yet when they started filming or not.”

Olindo Previously Shared That She Had to ‘Beg’ Her Way Back to ‘Southern Charm’

Olindo previously spilled on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast that she had to “beg” her way back on the hit Bravo show, Us Weekly reported. The 29-year-old was a cast member on the show from the third to the sixth season but left to focus on her relationship with Dr. Metul Shah. However, while in the process of moving to New York with him, Olindo claimed that she discovered he was being unfaithful and ended their relationship.

The two broke up in the summer of 2021, after which Olindo returned to Charleston, South Carolina. “I had to like beg my way back,” she said after her return to Charleston. “I was like, ‘Guys, please. I know I quit, and I know I told everybody to f*** off, but please I’m very depressed and I really want to come back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston,’ and they’re like, ‘All right.’”

Eubanks Also Commented on Austen Kroll’s Involvement in ‘Summer House’ Drama

Eubanks also opened up about her former co-stars Conover and Austen Kroll and the drama they’ve caused in Bravo’s “Summer House.” While the former “Real World” star told Us Weekly she hasn’t yet met Conover’s girlfriend DeSorbo, they’re supposed to meet soon and shared that Conover “seems super happy.” She added, “I follow her on social media and she seems so precious and genuine. I think he’s got it right this time. I think they’re the real deal.”

Eubanks also revealed that she hasn’t watched “Summer House” but from following updates on social media she feels up-to-date on what went down, especially involving Kroll’s involvement in a love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller. “Austen has some pull on women. I don’t know,” she laughed.

“I mean, I’ll give it to the guy, he’s tall. He smells good I think,” she continued. “I don’t know what it is, but yeah, women love Austen.” The mother of one added that Kroll’s “never had a problem” in the dating department. “And they’re both gorgeous. Oh, my God, like, Ciara looks like a supermodel.”

