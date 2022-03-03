Fans of “Below Deck” know Captain Lee Rosbach quite well after watching him on the hit Bravo show and the beloved captain is also known for interacting with viewers on social media. It seems as though Rosbach is just as forthcoming with his Bravo co-stars as one recently shared that the captain has been a great support to him following a difficult time.

On February 28’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” “Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard appeared to break down that night’s episode. While responding to questions from Cohen and viewers, Radke brought up the fan-favorite captain.

Cohen asked Radke who was the first person he told about developing feelings for Hubbard, his co-star and close friend. “First person I told… I told Lindsay,” Radke replied. He then added, “I had actually talked to Captain Lee a little bit [about it],” he said, “just kind of early on.”

Cohen asked Radke how he became close with the beloved Captain Lee of “Below Deck” fame and Radke gave a very touching answer.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Radke Said Captain Lee First Reached Out to Him After His Brother’s Death





Play



Video Video related to captain lee reached out to bravo star after family member’s death 2022-03-02T19:38:30-05:00

Radke explained to Cohen and viewers that Rosbach reached out to him after the death of his brother Curtis Radke in 2020. He said, “we share kind of a similar story with our… you know, my brother and his son passed from addiction and he reached out to me last year during a really hard time.” He added:

Living that out publicly was very challenging for me but having someone else in the Bravo family to reach out to me, especially Captain Lee, who is a legend and then also he’s a male figure and I think coming from him it was super important.

Radke then added that he “checks in” with the “Below Deck” captain regularly and that’s why he mentioned that he was approaching his year of sobriety and that he and Hubbard were “getting more romantic.” The “Summer House” fan-favorite said, “just kind of talking through it and I think he laid the groundwork for me to really feel confident with wanting to move forward with Lindsay.”

Radke’s Brother Died in August 2020 & Rosbach’s Son Died in July 2019 After a Long Battle With Addiction

Viewers saw Radke learn of his brother’s death on August 10, 2020, during a “Summer House” episode that aired last year. Curtis Radke was 40 years old when he died and Carl Radke wrote on Instagram that his death came “after a life-long battle with mental illness and addiction.” He told Today that the two had a difficult relationship in the years before his brother’s death and the last time they saw each other was at their grandfather’s funeral in 2017.

“I told him I loved him,” Radke told the publication. “It was difficult and emotional, but it was the truth. I had no idea that it would be the last time we spoke.” According to ET Online, Curtis Radke died of a drug overdose. Carl Radke turned to alcohol after his brother’s death but after five months decided to quit drinking completely and has now been sober for well over a year.

Rosbach has also been open about his son’s struggle with addiction. Joshua Rosbach died of an accidental overdose in July 2019 after a “twenty-year struggle,” the “Below Deck” star wrote on Instagram. He also shared with Today Health that he was the one to find his son, with his dog nearby, and described the scene as a “horrific devastating movie scene playing over and over in my head.”

The captain shared that his goal in speaking about his son’s addiction struggle and death was to hopefully help other families struggling with opioid addiction.

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled