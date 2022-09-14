Captain Lee Said He Was ‘Edited Out’ of Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach is undeniably the face of the “Below Deck” franchise, which has become a wildly popular show for Bravo and spawned four different spinoffs, but he recently revealed that he wasn’t even supposed to be on the show.

During an interview on the Heart of the Matter podcast hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, Rosbach opened up about his experience on “Below Deck” and how he wasn’t even supposed to be featured as the captain of Honor.

Captain Lee explained that he thought he was just delivering the boat in Saint Martin and keeping an eye on it every few days on behalf of the yacht’s owners. “See, I thought I was heading down to Saint Martin for just a gravy train, drop the boat off, go check on it every three or four days, get paid double pay, sit on the beach, drink foo-foo drinks for six weeks, bring [my wife] Mary Anne down, and enjoy life,” he shared.

However, he said the captain that had been hired for “Below Deck” didn’t have enough experience, “so the insurance company pulled the plug on him,” he explained. Rosbach shared that the yacht owners then gave the “Below Deck” producers an ultimatum: “My boss is, like most billionaires, he just really doesn’t… A million dollars doesn’t move the needle much for him, so he said, ‘Either use my captain or we’re out of here.’”

Captain Lee Said Even Though He Was the Captain, the Show Was Initially Shot Around Him

Even though Rosbach was the new captain of the motor yacht Honor, he still wasn’t supposed to be featured on “Below Deck,” he revealed. He told Vargas in their interview, “[Producers] said, like, ‘Listen, we’re going to have to use the old guy.’ They actually tried to shoot around me.” He shared that they didn’t want an “old” captain because they wanted the show to have a younger appeal.

The producers’ decision turned out to not be a hit with the network, however. “That’s why the release date took so long to get out,” Rosbach explained. “Because I was edited out of most of the scenes. So when Bravo got ahold of that, I think we only shot 10 episodes to begin with. And Bravo got it, and they said, ‘Well, where’s the captain?’ They said, ‘Well, we decided to shoot around him and cut him out.’”

Rosbach shared that Bravo then told producers to “Go back and do it again.” He said they didn’t have to reshoot the show but had to reedit to include him in the storyline. “So post wasn’t real happy,” he shared.

Rosbach Became the Beloved Face of the Franchise

Not only did Rosbach become a key part of the “Below Deck” franchise, he’s now undoubtedly the most beloved cast member and affectionately known as the “Stud of the Sea.”

During his conversation with Vargas, Rosbach said he definitely wasn’t expecting the fame that came with “Below Deck.”

“I wasn’t totally unprepared for any of this,” he confessed. “I really was. It just wasn’t… Well, nobody gives you a handbook on how to deal with this sort of thing. I’m just a working class guy. I wasn’t ready for celebrity, or stardom, or any of this stuff. And I still consider myself just a captain that gets filmed doing his job.”

