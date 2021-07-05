Captain Sandy Yawn Reacts to Malia White’s Breakup With Tom Checketts

Captain Sandy Yawn is breaking her silence about Malia White and Tom Checketts’ breakup.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Below Deck Mediterranean” star revealed what she thought about the split. “Yeah, it was sad to witness Malia with a heartbreak,” Yawn admitted. “But people hook up, and they break up.”

"Yeah, It was sad to witness Malia with a heartbreak, but… people hook up & they break up." @CaptSandyYawn #WWHL pic.twitter.com/IKGum0CWG7 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 29, 2021

However, the breakup might have been for the better. During a June 2021 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Yawn explained that viewers will be able to “see a difference” in White during this season of “Below Deck Med.”

“You know, hey, Malia’s having fun,” Yawn said. “I think her experience with Tom, I really believe that affected her. And at the same time, I think Malia’s always been focused on her career, which has always been a constant, no matter what’s going on in her personal life.”

White Said That It Was Tough to Have Checketts Aboard With her Last Season

During last season’s “Below Deck Mediterranean,” Checketts worked as the chef who replaced Kiko Lorran. Checketts thought that he was just coming for a visit with his girlfriend, White, but ended up getting hired by Yawn. However, White wasn’t completely thrilled by the decision.

During a 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” White admitted that it was hard to have Checketts working with her on the boat. “Having done the show once and having relationships on the show, I wasn’t too stoked to bring a guy that I’m pretty serious about on the show knowing how much can happen and the feedback we get,” White revealed at the time. “No, it was not a nice decision for me.”

White briefly spoke about her breakup from Checketts during the season six premiere of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” opening up to viewers about the heartbreak she endured after last season ended.

“The breakup with Tom has really taken a toll on me,” White revealed during the premiere. “He was someone that I thought was a forever, I thought I was in love.”

White’s Fellow Crew Members Praised Her as ‘Incredible’

It seems like White is doing just fine without Checketts this season, especially when it comes to her career. During a June 2021 interview with E! News, the new Chief Stewardess, Katie Flood, praised White as “amazing” at her job.

“She is incredible, she is amazing at her job,” Flood told the outlet. “And, you know, I think we worked really well together, which helped blend in the rest of the crew. There wasn’t really [adversity] between us and deck.”

Flood continued, explaining that she wouldn’t have been able to get through the season without White by her side. “I think together, we made that happen,” Flood said about her friendship with White. “And, you know, she saved my ass a lot of the time. You’ll see what I’m talking about. I could’ve not done the season without her.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Below Deck Med” every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

