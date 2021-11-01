‘Summer House’ Stars Fuel Dating Rumors With Cozy Couples Costume

Are “Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard an item?

The longtime friends sparked dating rumors after they posed for Halloween in a couples costume. In a photo shared to Instagram, Lindsay and Carl cuddled up to portray Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle from the hit 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.” Lindsay had her arm around Carl’s neck as she leaned her face into his.

Fans freaked out over the photo, with some asking if the longtime friends are dating.

“Tell me you’re dating without telling me you’re dating,” one fan wrote.

“Hoping this means y’all are together !!!” another added.

“They have to be together. I hope for my heart they are,” another fan wrote.

Lindsay & Carl Tried Dating Before & It Didn’t Go Well

While some fans are hoping Lindsay and Carl are a thing, others recalled their disastrous attempt at a relationship a few years ago when they both found themselves single while filming “Summer House.”

“They dated/hooked up years ago and it was a mess,” one viewer wrote.

Lindsay admitted to E! News that her hooking up with her best friend Carl may not have been a wise move at the time.

“We put our friendship in a really risky position this past summer,” she said in 2020.”We decided to cross the line a little bit.”

Lindsay also confirmed that she is still “really, really close” to Carl and that she missed him when she left New York to film “Winter House” in early 2021.

“We’ve been super close, we’ve been best friends, we started the show together,” she told Us Weekly in October 2021. “We hang out all the time, we live in the same building in New York and we’re just, like, really, really close.”

Lindsay recently told “Watch What Happens Live” that the two got closer after their brief fling.

“I love Carl so much. He is one of my best friends,” she said, per BravoTV.com. ”We actually got closer after our little romantic stint…. We spend five days a week together, going to the grocery store, going on runs, cooking dinner.”

Linsday Could Be Dating a ‘Winter House’ Co-Star Instead

There could be another love connection for Lindsay on the mashup series “Winter House.” In the Bravo spinoff she filmed sans Carl, Lindsay got flirty with both Austen Kroll and new cast member Jason Cameron, according to Entertainment Tonight. Fans have already seen Austen shut her down, but Jason could be another story.

“I was personally shocked that I met Jason [Cameron],” Lindsay told the outlet of filming the Bravo spinoff earlier this year in Vermont. “I did not ever expect to go into that situation ever. I just thought I was going to go, like, hang out in the snow with my friends, and I did not expect to meet somebody in the process whatsoever. So I think that was probably the most shocking for me, is actually finding a guy and it being this beautiful, amazing, nice guy at that. He was all of a sudden there for me and I was like, ‘Whoa, where did this guy come from?'”

Lindsay also teased that her romance with Jason continued after filming stopped, but she did not reveal where she stands with him — or with Carl– today.

“All I’m going to say to you is that I am happy right now,” she said.

