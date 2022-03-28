Craig Conover Gets Real About His Past Addiction

Craig Conover first spoke about his addiction to Adderall at the “Southern Charm” season 6 reunion but he went into further detail recently ahead of the release of his debut memoir, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?”

Back in 2019, the Bravo star said that he was prescribed Adderall when he was in law school to treat ADD. He shared that he should have stopped taking the drug after school but didn’t.

At the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Conover why he seemed so much healthier in the Bahamas after his split from Naomie Olindo and he said that it was because he stopped taking the addictive prescription medication there.

This week, he spoke about having to revisit that time in his life while writing his memoir and went into more detail about the reaction to his admission.

Conover Said He Received Some Incredible Feedback After Coming Clean





Conover spoke to E! News about the moment he finally opened up about his addiction. “It was maybe the season six reunion [but] I had never talked about it,” he shared. “And finally, I was just sitting there on stage and I was like, all of the questions that were being asked and all the issues that were being brought up, I mean, the answer was Adderall.”

The Bravo star said opening up from that moment on led to “the most incredible feedback” from others who found themselves in similar situations. He said:

Some actually, like, quite famous and successful people have reached out and talked to me personally, and been like, ‘Hey, like, this affects my marriage,’ or ‘This affects my relationship with my kids,’ and I’d just never talked about it or heard anyone talk about it.

Conover Described Having to Be Vulnerable to Write His Memoir

The “Southern Charm” OG said writing his book made him feel even more “open and vulnerable,” which he described as a “weird feeling” and it would be “crazy” to find out how his story is received. Despite that, it was important to him to share his whole story with fans, including the good and the bad.

“I think it’s me telling the truth about everything and I’m comfortable with being vulnerable because I feel like I’d rather have people judge me for the whole story [rather] than a partial story,” he concluded.

Conover’s memoir “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?” is on the shelves as of March 29. For more “Southern Charm,” the 8th season doesn’t have an official release date yet but it’s been filmed and will likely be announced sometime soon.

Conover told E! News that he thinks fans will love the new season because it feels like an “OG” season. “I mean, this is about as OG as Southern Charm [can] get,” he hinted. “Like, there’s stuff that viewers are gonna see, you’re just not gonna believe it. It’s crazy,” and added that it’s “one of the wildest” seasons yet.

