Bravo Star Announces Southern Charm Breakup

It looks like another “Southern Charm” star is back on the market! Rumors have circulated over the last few weeks that Craig Conover is single, and it looks like another Bravo-lebrity just confirmed it. “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo recently confirmed the news that Conover is no longer with his girlfriend. The two Bravo stars were rumored to be dating the last few weeks, but DeSorbo has shut down those rumors.

“He had a girlfriend for a long time,” DeSorbo said on an episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on April 25. “He would never cheat on his girlfriend and definitely not with me, like that would just never be a situation, but right now we’re just friends, not dating, nothing crazy.”

Rumors began after the two filmed the new Bravo collab show “Winter House.” The new group of friends met up in Stowe, Vermont earlier this year to record the new reality show. “Winter House” will include many “Summer House” stars like DeSorbo, in addition to “Southern Charm’s” Conover and Austen Kroll.

Conover first met his ex-girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer more than a year ago in Aspen in January 2020, and the two immediately “hit it off,” Conover told People. Shortly after meeting, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and they decided to quarantine together. Hegnauer spent most of quarantine in Charleston with Conover, so she got to know the rest of the “Southern Charm” crew, and she even made her “Southern Charm” debut on the latest season.

“She broke up with him a week or two ago,” a source DMed Bravo fan account @ThatBravoLife on April 14. Less than two weeks before that, Conover told Us Weekly on April 1, “Well, there’s a lot that happens in ‘Winter House,’ but no, I’m still with my girlfriend, Natalie, here in Charleston.”

DeSorbo hinted the couple may be on the rocks earlier this month. “No, we’re, no one is like, uh, anyone’s boyfriend or girlfriend and like Craig, and, you know, I know he has a girlfriend or like whatever his relationship status is like none of my business, but I would never like disrespect a girlfriend or anything,” DeSorbo said on Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” with Amanda Hirsch.

DeSorbo Shut Down Dating Rumors With Conover

As soon as the rumors began, DeSorbo wasn’t shy in setting the record straight. “Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating,” DeSorbo said on a recent episode of Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” with Amanda Hirsch.

She continued saying, “Craig and I have known each other for years, because he came to the house [‘Summer House’] like two years ago. So we’ve always gotten along. We’ve always been friends. We have like very similar personalities, but we are not romanticly involved or anything, but we are very good friends.”

DeSorbo also appeared on the Comments By Celebs’ “Comments By Bravo” podcast where she reiterated that the two are just friends…for now. “Craig is adorable,” she said. “I think he’s so cute. We have very similar personalities…I’m not dating Craig but we’re really good friends.”

DeSorbo Dished on a Charleston Weekend With Conover

Bravo-holics noticed that DeSorbo and her “Summer House” friend Ciara Miller had joined Conover for a weekend in his hometown of Charleston. DeSorbo has since set the record straight that she was always planning on going down south for a weekend to celebrate her brother’s girlfriend’s 30th birthday, and Miller happened to be in New York City, so the two hopped on a plane and visited their friends along the way.

“They [Conover and Kroll] are so funny,” DeSorbo said on “Chicks in the Office.” “Then we [she and Conover] recently just got closer…I had texted Craig the week before and was like, ‘Hey I’m coming to Charleston, let’s do a dinner,’ and he was like, ‘I’m planning the whole weekend.’ So we went to great dinners, him and my brother really got along, we just went out and got drunk, and it was fun.”

Heavy reached out to Craig Conover’s rep for comment.

