Bravo Star Says Craig Conover ‘Changed’ Since Dating Paige DeSorbo

The “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion is almost here but cast members have already been shading each other in interviews since the finale aired.

Leva Bonaparte has been very open about her relationship with her co-stars in several interviews following the finale and was critical of Craig Conover’s behavior at his Sewing Down South holiday party. In an interview with Us Weekly, Bonaparte was asked about Conover’s relationship with Paige DeSorbo and if she thought Conover had changed after dating the “Summer House” star.

“Absolutely, I think he’s changed,” Bonaparte shared about her co-star. “His fashion’s a lot better,” she added, then said that she thinks Conover “likes to please the person that he’s dating, and he likes to keep that person happy.”

Viewers Saw That DeSorbo Was the One Who Told Conover That Bonaparte Was Speaking With His Business Partners in the Season Finale

Bonaparte spoke about how DeSorbo raised the alert at the finale when Bonaparte was speaking to Conover’s business partners. “I do think that she is looking out for Craig, but she doesn’t always have the context, you know what I mean?” the restaurant owner explained to Us Weekly. She shared that she knows Conover’s business partners very well because her own business is across the street from them and she was reassuring them that her and Conover’s issues have nothing to do with them.

The Bravo star also spoke about how Conover’s relationship with DeSorbo affected his behavior toward his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo. “I do think that he tries to keep her happy, but Craig doesn’t wanna hurt feelings,” Bonaparte shared. “So, he doesn’t always say, like, ‘Hey, it makes Paige unhappy if I go to lunch with you, Naomie.’ That’s all you have to say, Craig.”

Bonaparte Said She’s Friends With Both Conover & Olindo But She Had to Side With Olindo Because of Conover’s ‘Aggressive’ Manner Toward Her

Many of Bonaparte’s issues with Conover stemmed from how he would speak to Olindo and other women, Bonaparte shared in the interview. She said while she’s been friends with both for very long, she felt she had to speak up when Conover was speaking to Olindo in an “aggressive” way.

Bonaparte spoke about Conover’s comments to Olindo at Austen Kroll’s Friendsgiving party and clarified that if Olindo had been speaking like that about Conover, she would have stepped in as well. Bonaparte told Us Weekly that she doesn’t think Conover is great at communication when it’s about his own feelings and problems.

She told the publication that “He can be a great mediator and he’s great at advice, but when it comes down to him, it’s like he couldn’t just say, ‘This is how I feel, these are my boundaries.’ And instead, it would come out [as him] screaming at Naomie, and poor Naomie doesn’t deserve that.”

The “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion begins on Bravo on Thursday, October 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Part two of the reunion will air the following Thursday at the same time.

