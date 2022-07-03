Southern Charm Star Reveals Why Girlfriend Went on Vacation Without Him

Bravo stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are in a serious relationship, but they’re not doing everything together just yet.

The “Winter House” co-stars have only been exclusively dating since September 2021 and fans have seen their romance heat up on the reality shows “Summer House” and “Southern Charm.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Conover, 33, described his romance with DeSorbo as “an adult relationship.”

“We talk about marriage and having kids and the things we agree on — and don’t disagree on — and we really hope to be married,” he said. “She does feel like ‘the one,’ and I think she feels the same.”

But while they are heading in the move-in and marriage direction, the two aren’t together 24/7. Not only do they live in separate states — Conover lives in South Carolina and DeSorbo in New York City — but they don’t even vacation together.

Craig Conover Revealed Why He Didn’t Go to Italy With Paige DeSorbo

In June 2022, DeSorbo, 29, posted photos while on a trip to Italy. The Bravo star shared pics from the Amalfi Coast including several solo photos and one of a gorgeous sunset to show off her view, and in one caption she told fans, “I’ll be posting Italy pictures until I book my flight to go back, thank you for understanding.”

Conover wasn’t seen in any of his girlfriend’s photos, and he explained why in an interview with The Daily Dish. Conover told the outlet that DeSorbo went on vacation with her immediate family and that they didn’t want to include him for a big reason.

“They wanted to do one last family trip without me,” he told the outlet. “And her parents are like, ‘Well, I guess Craig’s gonna stick around, so let’s go do one more trip.’”

Craig Conover Said He Loves Paige DeSorbo’s Family

While he was left out of the family vacation, Conover does know — and like — DeSorbo’s family. According to Screenrant, the two have met each other’s families. On the most recent season of “Summer House” which was filmed in 2021, Conover was even seen asking DeSorbo if she would travel to Delaware to meet his family – and this was before they were “exclusive.” DeSorbo ultimately spent last Thanksgiving at the Conover home in Delaware, while he went to New York to meet her parents.

In a Q&A on his Instagram story in December 2021, Conover talked about meeting DeSorbo’s parents. “It was amazing. I love her parents,” he told fans, per Reality Blurb. “They’re actually similar to mine and I think I’m invited back. So I can’t wait to go back to Albany.”

If the couple’s romance continues on the fast track, this could be the last DeSorbo family vacation that Conover’s not included in – and future getaways could include even more than just him. In March 2022, the “Southern Charm” star told Page Six that he and his girlfriend “have talked about marriage and spending our lives together,” and he made it clear that kids are in the plan. “We talk about kids and a family,” he revealed.

