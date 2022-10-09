PHOTOS: Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s Son Gets First Haircut

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have cut their son’s hair for the first time. Cruz Cauchi, who turned 1 in April 2022, had previously been rocking blond hair nearly to his shoulders and the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars had been hesitant to cut it.

In December 2021, Taylor did a Q&A on his Instagram Stories and was asked when he and his wife planned on giving their son a trim.

“Are y’all gonna cut Cruz’s hair?” one person asked. “Not any time soon,” Jax responded.

“Why do you put [Cruz’s] hair in [a] ponytail?” someone else asked. “We don’t want to cut his hair, so keeping it in a ‘top knot’ keeps it out of his face,” Jax answered.

However, during a trip to visit family in Michigan in October 2022, Cartwright and Taylor decided it was time to give Cruz his very first haircut.

Cruz Had a ‘Big Boy Haircut’ Courtesy of Taylor’s Sister

During the family’s trip to Michigan, Cruz got to experience a couple of firsts. Taylor was in his glory when he brought his son to his very first hockey game, watching the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason matchup.

The next day, Cartwright shared a picture of her son’s chopped ponytail resting on a counter. “First hair cut!!! Ahhhhh I’m dying,” Cartwright captioned the photo, which was shared on her Instagram Stories. A short while later, Cartwright shared a picture of Cruz’s new look on her Stories.

Cruz was sitting in a chair wearing a cape and sticking out his tongue. “His auntie @jennylynn1884 got to give him his first hair cut,” Cartwright captioned the photo on her Stories. A little bit later, Cartwright and Taylor both shared pictures of Cruz’s new ‘do on their Instagram feeds.

“Okay we did it!!” Taylor captioned the pic of Cruz with his tongue out. In the comments, Taylor explained why his sister got the honors.

“F*** as a father I can’t even be in the same room as his shots let alone this.. but the only person I would allow is my sister @jennylynn1884 to do this… and well you killed it,” Taylor wrote.

Several ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Past & Present Commented on Cruz’s New Look

Cartwright and Taylor’s friends from VPR seemed to love Cruz’s new look and expressed such in the comments section the posts.

“My heart!! He’s the literal cutest, bitty,” former bar star Kristen Doute wrote. “How did he turn 5 years old so quickly @jennylynn1884 @brittany,” she asked in a separate comment.

“It’s so stinking cute,” added Lala Kent. Meanwhile, Scheana Shay left a string of heart eye emoji as her comment.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak Biermann also shared her thoughts on Cruz’s haircut.

“Omg BE STILL MY HEART,” read her comment.

“Soo adorable,” added former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi.

Cartwright and Taylor’s publicist Lori Krebs also dropped by the comments section to react to Cruz’s recent chop.

“Omgggggg cutest!” she said.

