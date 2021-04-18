‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Leaves Show

Another one bites the dust.

When replying to a comment on a new Instagram post, “Vanderpump Rules” star Dayna Kathan confined that she will not be coming back to the show for season nine. When a fan asked Kathan if she would be returning to the show, the star wrote back, “I’m not returning but excited to see next szn! The pod will be back soon, you’re amazing, thank you!!”

Kathan made her debut during season eight of “Vanderpump Rules,” appearing as a new waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. During Kathan’s time on the show, she butted heads with Scheana Shay, as well as her ex-flame and TomTom manager Max Boyens.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Supposed to Return for Season Nine

It appears that “Vanderpump Rules” will still return for a ninth season, but the cast has not begun filming yet due to various delays, including a scandal that resulted in much of the cast getting fired over this past summer. However, during a recent interview with Page Six, stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix gave a status update on the upcoming season.

“Obviously, they want to do another season and they have every plan and intention of doing that, but it’s just because of the industry that we’re in, they don’t want to see us just like sitting in our houses,” Sandoval explained to Page Six on March 4. For much of the year, many restaurants in Los Angeles were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a strict stay-at-home order.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star continued, “You also have a lot of restrictions when it comes to productions as well and liabilities and things like that.”

Sandoval’s partner, Madix, also told the outlet, “We’re kind of just waiting and seeing.” Madix added that they want both the cast and crew to make sure that they stay safe during this time.

Many ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Were Fired After Last Season

After season eight of “Vanderpump Rules” came to an end, many of its former stars were fired after their past racially insensitive comments and actions were exposed. In June 2020, both Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after it was discovered that they had called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, for a crime that she did not commit. During the same time, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go after their old Tweets with racist language were uncovered. And later, in December, Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, also announced that they were leaving the show.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram in June. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

Schroeder continued, “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. I also want to address my former costar, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that.”

