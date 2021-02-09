Who Gets Fired on Below Deck Tonight? 2/8/21

During the preview for tonight’s Below Deck episode, it looks like someone may be saying, “Bye, Seanna” to the My Seanna. So, who will it be?

So far this season, we’ve lost two crew members: deckhand Avery Russell and deckhand Shane Coopersmith. Unfortunately, Russell had to leave during the first charter due to a family emergency, but Coopersmith, on the other hand, was let go by Captain Lee Rosbach. Throughout his time on My Seanna, Coopersmith didn’t exactly prove that he could handle the challenges that being a deckhand brought. Coopersmith was caught taking a nap during work hours, going for a shirtless swim, and failed to close the boat garage door overnight.

And, although she has since redeemed herself, Chef Rachel Hargrove quit for less than 24 hours during the seventh episode. Hargrove was upset about the list of demands found on one charter guest’s preference sheet, and stormed off the boat, yelling “f*** you” to Captain Lee. However, Hargrove came back with a convincing apology to the Captain and has been back on the boat ever since.

Now, with two members down, is another person next?

Elizabeth Frankini Might Get the Boot

Throughout the entire charter season, second stewardess Elizabeth Frankini has been butting heads with Chief Stewardess, Francesca Rubi. Rubi has stated before that she feels like Frankini isn’t doing a great job as a second stew, as she has forgotten to check up on guests, mixed up drinks, and even created mustard gas by accident. The two have also butted heads over Frankini’s relationship with deckhand James Hough, especially after the two snuck into the guest cabin together without Rubi’s permission.

In the past, Rubi has gone to speak to Captain Lee about seeing if they could find a replacement for Frankini, but it never quite came to fruition. However, during last week’s episode, it seems like all of Lee’s patience is gone after he finds out from Rubi that Frankini had slept in the guest cabin without permission. Lee promises Rubi that he will try to find a new stewardess, and during the preview for the February 8 episode, Lee is seen calling Frankini in for a talk, indicating that she might be getting fired.

Elizabeth Frankini Claimed That Francesca Rubi Was a ‘Bad Leader’

Although it’s clear that Frankini and Rubi did not get along this season, Frankini explained that she felt like her Chief Stew was a “bad leader” during her time on the boat. “Leadership sets the tone for everything,” Frankini explained to E! News in December 2020. “So, a good leader empowers, inspires, sets a good standard for the team, leads by example, you know, delegates properly, communicates. And I found, in my experience, that this was lacking in her.”

During her interview with E!, Frankini also explained that she didn’t feel like much of what she had done on the boat was cause for firing. For example, Frankini didn’t believe that Rubi should have wanted to fire her after the mustard gas incident. “Not that I didn’t think it was a big deal but, up until that point, anything that she was going on at me about was nothing worth getting fired for,” Frankini explained. “It really came out of nowhere for me.”

