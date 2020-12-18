Faith Stowers Responds to Jax Taylor’s Exit

It looks like one person is happy that Jax Taylor was let go from Vanderpump Rules.

In a recent interview with TMZ, former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers shared her reaction to Taylor being fired from the show. “I mean, honestly, the thing is I’m proud of Bravo because Bravo knew that wasn’t the light they wanted to show,” Stowers told TMZ. “They were standing up against people who are just not a good, right fit for Bravo now.” Stowers also added that Taylor “got what he deserved.”

Earlier this month, both Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their exits from the show on their Instagram pages. “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote in his Instagram caption. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Faith Stowers Called for Taylor to Be Fired Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, it came to light that Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had reported Stowers to the police in 2018 for a crime that she didn’t commit. Taylor was also accused Stowers of crimes that she didn’t commit in 2017. As a result, both Schroeder and Doute were fired over the summer due to their actions.

“He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started,” Stowers told Entertainment Tonight about Taylor in June 2020. “He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I’m not sure why, especially at his age. It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do.”

Stowers continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, “He’s a grown man in this society, this is a life he wants to live and I feel like Lisa [Vanderpump] definitely needs to tell him he’s wrong. She really needs to reprimand him off the show as well.”

Faith Stowers Doesn’t Think That ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Should Be Canceled

While talking to Entertainment Tonight in June, Stowers also revealed that she doesn’t think that Vanderpump Rules should be canceled. “I think the show is a great, great idea,” Stowers told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I just think that maybe they could put people out there that could give a voice to people and be more relatable to people of color.”

However, Stowers was proud of the network for firing Schroeder and Doute in the end. Stowers told Entertainment Tonight, “I was happy about was Bravo — this huge production company — taking the time to give a voice back to the people and say, ‘We hear you.’ And that to me, what that was, is Bravo saying, ‘We’re not a platform that’s just going to ignore what’s happening in today’s society and all the injustices that’s going on. We hear you.'”

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Trashes Ex-Husband’s Wife