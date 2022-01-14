Fans Slam a Present Given to Stassi Schroeder’s 1-Year-Old Daughter

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, turned one on January 7, 2022. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star hosted her first-born child’s birthday party and shared pictures from the event on social media.

On December 9, 2022, a Reddit user shared a screenshot that Schroeder took at Hartford’s party on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The photo shows a Tiffany & Co. cake server from podcaster Taylor Strecker and her wife Taylor Donohue, who wed in 2021. The former Bravo star also showcased a note, which explained why Strecker and Donohue gave a cake knife to Hartford.

“Dear Hartford, Here’s a little something to serve on your first birthday cake. The idea is that one day you’ll serve your wedding cake with it too! Happy Birthday! Love, The Taylors,” shared the couple.

The Reddit user, who uploaded the screenshot, captioned the post, “Am I the only one who thinks it’s weird to gift this to a literal 1 year old with this as the intention? Like get her a toy ffs lmao.” The poster clarified in the comments section why they disliked the gift.

“I am NOT saying sentimental / keepsakes are a stupid gift or that she didn’t receive actual toys. I’m saying the whole ‘you’ll use this to cut your wedding cake’ ..She’s one. Why are we even thinking of her marriage when she was literally just in the womb lmao,” wrote the Reddit user.

Other Reddit Users Commented on the Post

Several Reddit users also shared in the post’s comments section that they were not fans of the present.

“I think it’s weird. Would anyone get a little boy this..? Probably not. I think we, as a society, focus too much on marriage as an ultimate goal for women. I think this gift plays into that. Let her decide when she gets older if marriage is even something she wants, and if so, let her and her partner choose their own knife,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Ugh you are so right!!! That would’ve never been gifted to a boy,” agreed a different person.

“I think it is weird because it’s 2022 and there is still so much pressure on people to marry. Marriage is not an accomplishment and I think it’s strange to assume a one year old baby will eventually get married one day. I understand the sentiment but can we stop pretending marriage is the end goal for everyone,” added another.

“It’s weird bc it assumes the baby one day wants to inevitably get married, which is some 1950s nonsense. Lots of people choose not to get married and the assumption is creepy bc she’s a literal baby,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

Some fans, however, shared that they liked Strecker and Donohue’s gift for Hartford.

“Honestly as the parent of an almost 1 year old, I would much prefer something useful/sentimental like this than more toys.. I’m sure Hartford just got spoiled AF with toys over Christmas, and the last thing I’d want is more toys to clutter the house with that I might already have or baby might not even like [shrug emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“I think it’s actually a very thoughtful and sentimental gift. It will become part of her birthday tradition,” added another.

Stassi Schroeder Posed With Her Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-stars at Her Daughter’s Party

On January 10, Schroeder uploaded a photo from Hartford’s birthday party on Instagram. The picture featured her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristina Kelly, and Brittany Cartwright. While posing for the picture, Kent held her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, while Shay propped up her 9-month-old, Summer Moon Davies.

“LOTS of female energy in this pic. Like, a lot a lot. Like possible cat fight a lot. But also… family. [Heart emoji],” wrote the 33-year-old in the caption of the post.

While speaking to Life & Style in May 2021, Kent shared that her friendship with Schroeder changed for the better once they became mothers. She went on to say that before having children, their conversations “didn’t have depth.”

“It was a bunch of s*** talking that was so fun and awesome and now we talk about what brand of breast pump we like and diaper rash cream, so the conversation is very different,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

