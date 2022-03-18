Fans React to Hannah Ferrier’s New Gig

Hannah Ferrier has been staying busy since getting fired from “Below Deck Mediterranean” in season 5 and she recently announced a new gig. On March 9, the former chief stewardess revealed that she’s partnered with Jenny Craig.

Alongside her introduction video for Jenny Craig posted to Instagram, Ferrier wrote, “Hi guys!!! I am so excited to announce I’m partnering with @jennycraigausnz and @jennycraigofficial.” She shared her reason for joining the weight loss and weight management program, explaining that her daughter Ava “officially hit 16 months” and she felt that she wanted to focus on herself now too. The former Bravo star said:

I have never had more respect for the female body then after I birthed my gorgeous baby girl – but gosh does it take it out of you!! I have always managed to bounce back when I’ve put on a few kilos in the past but my body certainly didn’t do that with the baby weight!

She said she had a few “failed attempts” at losing her baby weight by herself and that’s when she decided “to bring in the experts,” the former yachtie wrote. “I am so excited to share my Jenny Craig journey with you guys! Stay tuned for updates and if you want for join me on my journey I have a code for you guys,” she concluded.

Ferrier Has Been Keeping Busy Since Her Shocking Exit From the Hit Bravo Series

Ferrier has been pursuing a lot of opportunities since Sandy Yawn fired her from “Below Deck Mediterranean” halfway through season 5. The longtime chief stew created Ocean International Training Academy alongside fellow “Below Deck Med” star Anastasia Surmava. The academy is set up to “teach aspiring yachties the ins and outs of the yachting industry,” according to its website.

She also launched her own podcast titled “Dear Reality, You’re Effed!” which airs weekly episodes with Bravolebrity guests from various reality TV shows. On the personal side, Ferrier welcomed her daughter Ava Roberts in October 2020 with Josh Roberts, who she is now engaged to. According to an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the “Below Deck” alum and her fiance should be getting married any day now.

Ferrier’s Co-Stars & Fans Were Quick to React to Ferrier’s New Gig

Ferrier’s announcement was met with a lot of support and positive wishes in the comments from her former co-stars and fans alike. Aesha Scott, who is now herself a chief stewardess on “Below Deck Down Under,” commented a series of heart-eyes emojis. “Amazing Race Australia” stars Tim Sattler and Rod Jones wrote, “YASSSSS” with many of the same emojis.

PR expert Heidi Anderson commented, “You go girl you gotta do whatever makes you happy and to feel healthy inside & out! Legend.”

One fan wrote, “Wishing you the best!!! Good luck.” Another said, “You look fabulous Hannah!” and one reply stated, “Good for you, nice gig! That’s probably all you need. You’ll bounce back.” Many fans expressed that they didn’t think Ferrier needed to lose any weight at all, with one writing, “You dont need it but Good luck !!!” Another wrote, “You are still gorgeous. I’m sure you go this though!!” Another comment read, “U already look fabulous!”

