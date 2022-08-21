Fans Slammed Jax Taylor for ‘Man-Child’ Instagram Story

Jax Taylor Slammed as ‘Lying Cheating Stealing Gas Lighting Misogynist’ for Posting About Female Issues

Taylor posted an Instagram Story revealing that Scotland had become the “first country in the world to provide free period products” with the caption, “I’ve had this conversation many times with female friends. Makes zero sense to me.”

The post confused fans and they shared their thoughts in a Reddit thread titled, “Jax and menstrual products. What makes zero sense? Paying for them? Not paying for them? Or periods as a whole?”

“I’m so glad we have Jax’s POV here, it was desperately needed,” someone wrote.

“Ever since I got my period, many moons ago, I have craved the knowledge and the wisdom of a man-child like Jax. He seems to really understand women!” another fan joked.

“If only more men would weigh in on this issue which is so near and dear to their lives,” someone wrote. “this experience that literally NONE of them will ever have or could possibly offer any relevant perspective on. Yes, let’s hear MORE FROM THE F****** MEN on this thing in particular!! Jax can just STFU.”

“My uterus has been waiting with bated breath,” a fan wrote.

“Jax you’re a lying cheating stealing gas lighting misogynist who is also a big dummy,” someone said. “Nobody believes the man who told his wife’s mother that he cheated on her daughter because she gained weight, and also dictated the size of her forced breast implants suddenly cares about women’s issues. you’re cancelled for a reason.”

“He’s mansplained menstruation to many women,” a fan pointed out.

“He’s commenting on this for the engagement. Ignore & leave him to his zero sense self,” someone wrote.

A fan wrote, “Can’t wait for Jax’s hot take on Roe v Wade.”

“Thank you Jax for your invaluable contributions to Women’s Health. Looking forward to his take on world peace,” someone said.

A fan wrote, “Unfortunately I think Jax is trying to paint himself as his version of a ‘feminist’ lately but doesn’t grasp the English language well enough to articulate it.”

“The only conversation Jax ever has about periods is when one of his side-pieces texts him that hers is late,” someone said.

“So does he think they should be free? Or he’s against it? My brain is a sprained,” a fan asked. “Regardless, he’s posing as some cool dad feminist and I’m not having it.”

Taylor Gave an Update on the Family Plans for Him & His Wife Brittany Cartwright

During a recent Instagram Live question and answer session, Taylor answered a fan question regarding if there were plans for a second child.

“We’re definitely going to have another baby,” Taylor said, according to E! News. “We’re just kinda waiting a little bit.”

The couple already has a son together, Cruz, who Taylor says is “just getting into the fun ages right now” and the couple wants to enjoy that for another few years, the outlet reported.

“Every day is fun. I’m so blessed,” he said, according to the outlet.

