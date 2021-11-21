Jax Taylor Seen ‘Hanging All Over’ Another Bravo Star: Report

On November 16, 2021, Jax Taylor was spotted hanging out with a Bravo star without his wife, Brittany Cartwright. According to Radar Online, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was seen “hanging all over” Patti Stanger, star of the show “Millionaire Matchmaker,” during a night out in Los Angeles.

The reality star was photographed leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood, and posed for photos with Stanger. “The fired ‘Pump’ star didn’t try to hide either, making sure to stop and pose for the cameras while bringing Patti, 60, in tightly. Wrapping his arms around her, Jax smiled big in a desperate attempt for another 15 minutes of fam,” the outlet reported.

Taylor was wearing his wedding ring, and it didn’t look like he was on a date or actually stepping out on Cartwright, despite the suggestiveness of the Radar Online article. The report also claims that Taylor was spotted sitting close together with “Big Brother” star Jessica Nickson, though no photos of the two seemed to suggest that there was something inappropriate going on between them.

Taylor also posed for photos with former “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, according to the Daily Mail.

Taylor & Stanger Have Been Friendly for Years

On a previous episode of “Watch What Happens Live!” Taylor and Stanger appeared to have a great time together. As seen in photos supplied by Bravo, the two looked extremely comfortable together, and were fairly touchy-feely at the time as well.

It doesn’t seem like there’s anything going on between Taylor and Stanger, and they definitely weren’t on a date. However, it does seem that there was some kind of Bravo event being held at Craig’s given the group of people that gathered together.

Taylor seems to be putting himself back on the map after getting fired by Bravo. In fact, he just took to Twitter to share a photo of himself having a “business meeting” with a talent manager — and he said that he’s “excited for the new year.”

Taylor has also teased his Instagram followers with a big announcement that could be coming any day now. What Taylor might be planning is unknown — but there have been plenty of rumors that he will be heading back to reality television in some capacity. His recent outings totally support this idea.

Fans Slammed Taylor After the Photos From Craig’s Were Posted Online

Shortly after the photos of Taylor and the other women surfaced, some fans took to Reddit to weigh in — and many slammed Taylor. It seems “Vanderpump Rules” fans still love to hate Taylor — even if he isn’t on television anymore.

“You know he’s probably sleeping with them all,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the Bravolebrities night out.

“I hate that f****** mustache,” added another.

“His shoes look so stupid,” another comment read.

“Why is tamara looking at him like that ??!! She looks like a dumb***,” read a fourth comment.

