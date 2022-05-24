Jax Taylor’s Tweet About Moving Has ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Confused

Jax Taylor revealed that he and his wife Brittany Cartwright had decided to move to Clearwater, Florida. The news was shared privately, in a Cameo video that Taylor sent to a fan on Mother’s Day 2022. The Cameo was posted on Reddit for people to watch.

“We’re going to be moving there shortly,” Taylor said in the clip. “We’re just trying to figure out some logistics, but we will be moving to Clearwater, we can’t wait,” he added.

Although the former “Vanderpump Rules” star didn’t give any additional information about when, exactly, the move would happen or if he and Cartwright had planned on selling their home in California before the move, he made it very clear that a move was happening.

But a few days later, he seemed to take it back. Heavy has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment in hopes of clearing up the confusion, but has not yet heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Denied a Move to Florida When He Was Asked About it on Twitter

After Taylor shared that he and his family were moving to Clearwater “shortly,” someone asked him about it on Twitter — and he replied.

“Jax! I heard you are moving back to Florida! Cruz will love Clearwater. Welcome back!!!” someone wrote on May 16, 2022.

“Maybe one day. Not anytime soon though,” Taylor tweeted in response.

“Oh! I thought I saw a video saying you were moving soon. Maybe I was drinking?” the person who asked the original question responded.

Aside from flat out saying that he and Cartwright are moving to Clearwater, Taylor has previously hinted at a move to the Sunshine State; he has family in the Tarpon Springs area.

In April 2022, the Cauchi family took a trip to St. Pete Beach for a wedding. During their getaway, Taylor shared an update on Instagram.

“Wedding time in Florida and maybe a little house hunting,” he originally captioned a photo, but quickly deleted the “house hunting” part.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Expressed Confusion on Reddit

A Redditor shared Taylor’s tweet in which he denied moving to Florida and several people responded, many confused by Taylor’s mixed messages.

“This is crazy because I’ve seen the very recent videos of him telling people they are moving to Clearwater… it wasn’t like he said they were ‘hoping’ to move or something like that, he said they were moving! What the heck,” one Reddit user commented on the thread.

“So was he lying then or is he lying now?” someone else pondered.

“Why is anyone surprised? He lies about EVERYTHING. Idk how Brittany believes anything he says,” a third comment read.

“Dude lied so much, he probably forgot he said they were moving to Florida,” another Redditor wrote.

“Lol oh Jax. You keep us on our toes. On Mother’s Day he did a cameo stating they were moving to Clearwater Florida shortly. Then Lori K posted ‘3 more weeks’… and now we have no idea what that means,” a fifth person said, clearly confused by Taylor’s contradicting messages.

