Jax Taylor Reveals How Many Times He’s Had Covid

Jax Taylor has revealed how many times he’s tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On December 28, 2021, Gary Janetti took to Instagram to share a post about people who have gotten Covid three times.

“If you get Covid three times, they should give you, like, a car or something,” Janetti’s post read.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star commented on the post, but his comment appears to have since been deleted.

“I’ve had it three times. I’ll take the car,” Jax’s comment read, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit. “Fricking miserable,” Jax added before wishing Janetti a happy new year. Several Reddit users said that Jax was “probably lying,” while others slammed him for contracting the virus more than once thanks to his decision to be out and about while it was spreading.

Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have been fairly active throughout much of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the two traveled to Kentucky where they were slammed for holding a charity fundraiser, which some called a “super-spreader event,” just days before the Christmas holiday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Held a New Year’s Eve Party at His House & Invited Several Friends

Despite Jax admitting that he had Covid three times, he and Brittany decided to host New Year’s Eve, and had several of their friends over to ring in the new year. The girls got dressed up, some wearing high heels and cute skirts, while others — like Lala Kent — opted for sneakers.

Jax and his friends posted plenty of photos and videos from the evening, but Jax made one thing very clear — everyone took Covid tests before the get together.

“Don’t worry, we all tested negative,” Jax captioned one of the videos on his Instagram Stories.

Of course, Jax and Brittany didn’t invite the whole “VPR” crew to their home; Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, and Raquel Leviss partied the night away at TomTom.

Jax Previously Said That Covid Is a ‘Punishment From the Man Upstairs’

Back in March 2020, Jax took to Twitter to express his feelings on the pandemic, right when things were just starting to get bad.

“I know a lot of good people are out of work and are having a rough time and that sucks and I am so sorry, but I feel like this is a punishment from the man upstairs,” Jax’s lengthy tweet read.

“I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful. I mean I could go on and on.. but this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world. When we come out of this, we need to change for the better. All of us need a wake up call, we need to change our ways because obviously it wasn’t working and we needed a punishment and this is it… the true test will be how we come out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us. Let’s show the man upstairs that we can do better for ourselves and humanity. He’d done so much for us, it’s time to pay him back,” the post concluded.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans responded to Jax, and many weren’t too kind, which isn’t at all surprising.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Television Return Will Be ‘Soon’