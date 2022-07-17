Fans Call Interaction Between Jax Taylor & His Publicist ‘Weird’

Jax Taylor has been celebrating his birthday with his family and friends this week after turning 43 on July 11, 2022.

First, he was thrown a surprise party with some of his “Vanderpump Rules” pals, including Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay. Then, some of his other friends got together for a fun dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles.

The first celebration was held during the day and was set up by Taylor’s wife Brittany Cartwright. According to Taylor’s Instagram story, the other get together was a more formal event, with some newer friends that Taylor met through their mutual publicist, Lori Krebs. Cartwright was not photographed at the dinner.

Aside from Taylor, Krebs represents several Bachelor Nation stars, including Blake Moynes and Hannah Godwin, both of whom were at Taylor’s birthday dinner on July 14, 2022, according to Bustle.

Taylor and Krebs are very close friends and often link up whenever they are in the same town.

Krebs Wished Taylor a ‘Happy Birthday’ on Instagram

After dinner, a waiter brought out a birthday treat for Taylor, including a huge sparkler type candle that he could blow out after his friends sang “happy birthday” to him.

As the crowd got together to sing for Taylor, Krebs put her arm around him and gave him a kiss on the cheek.

“Love you @mrjaxtaylor!!! Happy birthday baby!” she captioned a still from the dessert portion of the dinner that she shared on her Instagram Stories. In another snap shared by Krebs, Taylor planted a kiss on her cheek.

Despite the fact that Taylor was wearing his wedding ring and his interactions with Krebs appeared friendly, some fans thought that the photos and videos were “weird” and decided to drum up conversation about it on Reddit.

Some Fans Were Left Confused by Videos & Photos of Taylor & Krebs at His Birthday Dinner

It didn’t take long for fans to find their way to Reddit to discuss Taylor and Krebs’ interactions at the dinner. Several people felt that the kisses on the cheek were “weird” and expressed such on a thread about the night out.

“Ugh why is she hanging all over him like that?” one person asked.

“So weird, but why would he repost on his page??? Maybe he just doesn’t care. My feelings would be really hurt if my husband reposted that,” someone else said.

“I just watched the stories and came straight here to see if anyone had posted them. Brittany no where in sight – he is with a whole heap of Loris Bachelor Nation crew. His relationship with Lori is so suspicious and way too familiar,” another Redditor added.

“I thought the same – but then I was like, ‘am I the only one thinking this is WEIRD? Like am I making this weird?’ So thank you for making me not feel alone on this,” a fourth commenter responded.

“I thought the same. Also wondered why he was doing that weird pout when speaking?” a fifth comment read.

At least one person pointed out that kissing on the cheek is very common in other cultures.

“I’m European so a kiss on the cheek would normally be no big deal and even I think this is suspicious!!! … Brittany should at least be there,” someone wrote.

