Jax Taylor Shares Cryptic Post About Future Plans

Jax Taylor may have some big news to announce very soon.

The former SUR bartender was an original cast member and main star on “Vanderpump Rules” for 8 seasons. Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their joint exit from the Bravo reality show in December 2020.

The future of “Vanderpump Rules” had been up in the air following the ninth season, but on the same day that it was announced that the show is getting a season 10 renewal, Taylor and his rep teased that something big is also going down for him in just a few weeks.

Taylor & His Rep Posted a Cryptic Photo to Tease Something is Happening Very Soon

On Taylor’s Instagram story on May 12, 2022, he reshared a photo of him posted by his PR rep, Lori Krebs, that showed the two of them posing at the West Hollywood eatery, Craig’s. “Three more weeks. @mrjaxtaylor,” Krebs captioned the pic.

In a Reddit thread titled “Three more weeks for what? What is Jax’s PR person alluding to?” fans speculated about what was going on.

“Is his children’s book coming out? Is he moving to Clearwater? Is his contract up with Lori K?” one fan commented.

“His sweater line drops ppl! Get excited,” another wrote in a reference to the former bartender’s love for chunky sweaters.

Others found it interesting that the teaser post coincided with the announcement of the “Vanderpump Rules” renewal, with some even wondering if Taylor and Cartwright will be rejoining the show for its milestone 10th season.

Jax Taylor Previously Revealed He Wrote a Children’s Book & There Are Rumors Her Filmed a New TV Show With His Wife, Brittany Cartwright

Taylor has teased that he has several new projects in the works. In November 2021, he told “Access” that he wrote a book that was set to be published in mid-2022. The Bravo alum revealed that he penned the book as a tribute to his late father, Ronald Cauchi.

“I decided to do a book, not just like any book I did, a children’s book,” Taylor told Access in a video interview last fall, adding that the book was written so his 1-year-old son, Cruz, could learn more about the life of the grandfather that he never got to meet.

“I did an homage, kind of a like a love letter, to my son about my father,” Taylor explained. ”I’m really, really proud of it. It should be coming out the summer of 2022.”

In addition, in a now-deleted comment on Taylor’s recently launched Jax’s Closet Instagram page, someone working with Taylor wrote that the former “Vanderpump Rules” star and his wife were both “really busy… shooting a new show.”

Taylor previously teased a return to TV in a Twitter post. When a fan asked him why he stays in California after commenting that doesn’t want to raise his family there, Taylor replied, “Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here.”

But since that time, Taylor has confirmed that he and his wife plan to make a major move across the country. Taylor recently teased that he and Cartwright are moving to Clearwater, Florida “very soon,” per a Cameo video reshared on Reddit.

