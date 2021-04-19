Jax Taylor Has ‘Guys Night’ With Son Cruz

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are living their best lives—as parents! The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, on April 12 and their lives officially changed forever.

Taylor told E! News that while had “ideas” about what fatherhood would be like, it has been “one thousand times better” than he ever imagined.

“My dad instincts kicked in and everything else in life seems insignificant,” he said following his son’s birth. “I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now. I now know this was the role I was born to play.”

Cartwright added that she been “dreaming about becoming a mom” for her entire life. “I dreamt of the moment they put him on my chest and I first looked into his little eyes and it was even more amazing than I could have imagined!” she revealed to the outlet.

Jax Taylor Had a Sweet ‘Guys Night’ With Baby Cruz

Taylor and Cartwright have been sharing sweet photos and videos of their first days as parents with their Instagram followers, including an adorable pic of the proud papa carrying Cruz in his car seat en route to the newborn’s first doctor’s appointment.

In another photo shared to his Instagram story, Taylor cuddled with his baby boy on the couch and captioned the session, “Guy’s night.” The former Bravo star was also taped singing his own version of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to baby Cruz as they watched the new parents’ favorite TV show, Friends.

In another clip, Taylor gushed about being invited over to a neighbor’s house to check out his garage and his cars. “You’re such a dad!” Brittany said to her beaming husband.

Taylor was talking about fatherhood long before his son’s birth. In 2018 he told Men’s Health he was “determined” to be the best father he could possibly be once it was time.

“I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class,” he said in 2018. “My dad was there. … I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life.”

Brittany Cartwright Is Adjusting to Parenthood in a Different Way

While Taylor is living the dad’s life, his wife is still in recovery mode after a difficult pregnancy and long labor and delivery. On her Instagram story, Cartwright shared a photo of products that she is using as she recovers from childbirth.

“Postpartum is no joke and now I am starting to feel so much better,” she captioned a pic of products she considers “essential” to her recovery. She also joked about a postpartum-themed mishap. “And yes, the adult diapers are still super sexy,” she wrote. “Yesterday I got up from the couch and had a dog treat stuck to my butt!”

The new mom also received a “push present” from her husband and baby boy: a stunning blue diamond in honor of Cruz’s April birth.

While they are just settling into their roles as new parents, the Cauchis already have baby number two on the brain.

“I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz, he said we could have as many as I want,” Cartwright told Us Weekly. “So we will probably end up with three.”

