Here’s Why Fans Think Jax Taylor Is in Serious Financial Trouble

Jax Taylor did an Instagram Live on Thursday, April 1, in which he was asked about the rumors that he is in legal trouble. Jax downplayed the questions about his current situation, basically saying that what’s going on isn’t a huge deal.

However, a new report from The Sun suggests something different. The outlet has uncovered court documents that show that Jax owes about $1.2 million in taxes on both the state and federal levels.

“The ex bartender’s unpaid history goes back to 2014 – where he continues to owe nearly $23,000 from the tax period ending that year. From 2018, the VPR alum continues to have another $198,190 added to his outstanding balance,” The Sun reports.

The tax issues stem back a few years now. For example, back in 2019, E! News reported that Jax, whose real name is Jason Cauchi, was hit with an $80,000 tax lien by the state of California. At the time, a rep said that “everything was taken care of before purchasing his house,” referring to Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s recent home purchase.

At the time of this writing, Jax had not issued a public statement of any kind in regard to The Sun’s recent report.

Jax Was Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Says He Is Currently Working With Randall Emmett

Jax was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. According to The Sun, he was making a fairly nice paycheck from the show, earning something like $25,000 per episode. In a 24-episode season, Jax would earn some $600,000 per year. Couple that with the money that his wife Brittany was making on the show, and the two were in really good shape.

This is something that Jax alluded to during his Instagram Live on April 2. He told his fans that the number one thing that he will miss from doing the show is the paycheck. When another fan asked what he was doing for work these days, he said that he’d been doing some production work with Randall Emmett (Lala Kent’s fiance).

Jax and Brittany are anxiously awaiting the birth of their first child. Baby boy Cauchi is expected to make his earth-side appearance on April 13.

Jax Previously Opened up About His Spending Habits During a Chat With Andy Cohen

Jax previously chatted with Andy Cohen about his finances, and his spending habits.

“I have said to you that I want you to save whatever you are making from the show,” Cohen said to Jax during a 2019 sit-down on Watch What Happens Live!

“I don’t spend my show money. I spend my other stuff money,” Jax told Andy in response. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Jax has quite a few endorsement and influencer type deals that he often advertises on his Instagram account. For example, on March 16, Jax posted about Vitamin Shoppe. According to Page Six, Jax had “a line of cocktail mixers called Just Add X” and has launched a beer cheese company with his wife, according to Bravo.

It is unclear how much money Jax and Brittany earn from their side projects.

