EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Catching Up with Josh Altman

When you think of Bravo hit “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”, you think of the fiery, charming, and successful Josh Altman.

He first appeared on MDLLA in season 4 and now the show is filming its 14th season. Since he starting filming the show, Altman went on to further expand his career, establishing The Altman Brothers with his sibling Matthew. He also found love, as he met his wife, Heather, on MDLLA. Altman took on motivational speaking and other projects as well.

His most recent venture is called BidMyListing.

In an exclusive interview with Altman, he took a dive into what’s going on with his business. Read on below for Heavy’s catch-up with Altman.

HEAVY: So, how’s it going?

Altman: I just had this walk-through on this insane $100 million house and then now I’m getting ready to film “Million Dollar Listing,” so there’s just a lot going on.

HEAVY: So, just a really slow day, right? (Laughs.)

Altman: (Laughs.) Yea. Exactly.

HEAVY: Well, I hear that you’ve been doing some “matchmaking” … with BidMyListing.com?

Altman: (Laughs.) Yea, so super, super excited about BidMyListing. I’ve always been involved with a lot of tech companies behind the scenes and the ones that I’m involved in, I always look at if they’re going to change the game. And, it’s rough. I feel like the processes out there … I feel like they need to be fixed. And when Matt Proman came to me, he’s a friend of mine, and he was complaining about his house not being sold in New York. He said, “It’s unbelievable. I hired this broker. They sit there. They don’t do anything. They don’t pick up the phone to call and I’m tied up with them for 6 months.” They don’t put their money where their mouth is. It’s like the whole game is just getting the listing and then not doing anything. No one is held accountable. We constantly spoke about that during the listing period … We were trying to think of something that puts the agent in the same situation where they have skin in the game.

You forget that you’re dealing with the biggest investment in 99 percent of people’s lives and it’s not something that you can take lightly, so we came up with the idea of BidMyListing. It took us about a year and a half to really get it right … We finally got it to a point where I feel like it’s going to change the game completely …

This is the only company that has ever done this and it’s going to be an opportunity for newer agents and seasoned agents, where they can go on this website and bid to buy the listing … This is the first piece of technology that really straddles both sides – the agent and the homeowner …

One of the things that BidMyListing does is it puts every local agent who’s willing to put their money where their mouth is, in front of the home seller … They can pick anyone … The homeowner can make an educated decision … What I really like is we’re going to educate sellers on local superstars who have skin in the game and they can make the decisions themselves. We’re just setting them up for success.

It’s going to be extremely disruptive because old school agents don’t like to change their ways. I’ve heard this from day 1, when I first started 13 years ago and started doing “Million Dollar Listing.” All the agents said, “Oh, this is horrible for our business. Why would you ever put your house on TV?” And, it’s so funny because it literally changed the entire business …

What BidMyListing is doing is it’s evening the playing field.

HEAVY: How was it for you first starting out?

Altman: My first 6 months in real estate, I sold zero and it was so difficult to break into the market. It was impossible. I didn’t have money and I didn’t have listings and all I could do was sit in on other people’s open houses …

Today, the amount of money, and I can speak for myself, we spend upwards of $100,000 a month marketing The Altman Brothers. Let’s take a middle of the line agent in Oklahoma. They’re going to spend $2500 – $3500 a month marketing themselves … We’re telling them to take that exact marketing spend and use it with BidMyListing to actually get a listing.

HEAVY: You’ve previously mentioned that you love helping others be successful in business, so is that your goal with this?

Altman: Exactly. That’s exactly what it is … I’m trying to fix the system.