Bravo Stars React to Pal’s Surprising Baby News

An actress announced her pregnancy on October 11, 2022, and quite a few Bravo stars reacted.

On October 11, 2022, “The Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon,” Cuoco captioned a post, tagging her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco shared a few photos from the past several weeks, including shots of her and Pelphrey with her positive pregnancy test, photos from their gender reveal, and the first glimpses of her baby bump.

Cuoco met Pelphrey months after her divorce from her second husband Karl Cook.

“My manager actually took me as her guest to the ‘Ozark’ premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect,” she said in an interview with Extra. The two have been dating for several months.

The comments section of the pregnancy announcement post quickly filled up, with many people simply thrilled for Cuoco as she enters this new chapter of her life. Many of those comments were from her longtime pals, including a few people from the Bravo world.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna, Kristen Doute & More Reacted to Cuoco’s Big News

It’s clear that Cuoco’s friends are just as happy about her baby news as she is. Several people shared their enthusiasm in the comments section of the post.

“YAY!!!!!!!!!!!” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna commented, adding several pink heart emoji.

“omg kaley!!! Congratulations!!!!!!” Kristen Doute, formerly of “Vanderpump Rules,” added.

Doute’s pal Katie Maloney also left well wishes for Cuoco. “Congrats!!!” she wrote with pink heart emoji.

Several other celebs left congratulatory messages, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sharon Stone, Julianne Hough, Beth Behrs, and Taylor Lautner.

Cuoco’s Post Received More Than 1 Million Likes

It seems obvious that people are excited for Cuoco, who has been married twice but hasn’t had children. The animal-lover has been hyper-focused on her career and has spent a great deal of time caring for animals.

Cuoco is very active on social media, but her pregnancy post is easily one of her most liked Instagram posts of all time. The upload received more than one million likes in the first 17 hours it was live.

After the pregnancy announcement, Cuoco shared some additional posts to her Instagram Stories, including one of her baby bump while she was on set of an “action film.” In a subsequent post, Cuoco shared a video in which she introduced her baby to her horses. She approached one of her horses with her shirt lifted.

“Introducing the bub to the horses,” Cuoco captioned the video. She also shared that she wasn’t feeling great at the beginning of her pregnancy and revealed that she had a Subway craving that lasted “about three days.”

Cuoco shared several pictures of her growing tummy and some candid snaps of her and her beau in the weeks after learning they were expecting. She also revealed that she’s already been shopping for her little one.

