Kate Chastain Hints at Potential Return to Below Deck

Never say never when it comes to former Below Deck Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain returning to the show. Chastain – who first appeared as the Chief Stew on season 2 in 2014 – announced she was leaving Below Deck after six seasons in February 2020.

Chastain posted a photo of herself in her yachtie uniform and added the caption, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

The 38-year-old reality star recently opened up about possibly returning to Below Deck. When asked if she would ever come back, Chastain had a condition.

“I have an idea of how this is going to work,” Chastain told Entertainment Tonight with fellow Below Deck alum Josiah Carter. “Josiah, I think you should be chief stew next season, and I would come back to be the third stew.”

Carter previously worked under Chastain as a second stew during season six. “The third stew gets the worst job!” Carter told ET, to which Chastain replied, “Exactly.”

“You’re down in the laundry hiding,” she explained. “I’d just be down there with my music saying, ‘Hey, guys…’ You get to be part of it with zero responsibility. When you’re third stew, you don’t realize how wonderful life is.” Carter added, “You don’t realize how lucky you are until you’re second stew and then you’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I was third!'”

Chastain Confessed She Misses Parts of ‘Below Deck’

Chastain hasn’t totally rid her life of Below Deck. She stars alongside fellow Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean cast members in the new series Below Deck Galley Talk. Chastain joins other fan favorites such as Bobby Giancola, Alex Radcliffe, and Josiah Carter as they watch the latest episodes of Below Deck in pairs and give their two cents on all the drama, boatmances, and guest mishaps.

“There was one scene where I was like, ‘Oh gosh, maybe I do miss it…’ and that was seeing the beautiful Caribbean backdrop,” Chastain told ET. “But that might be because I’m starved for a vacation, because nobody is traveling. You know, I miss vacations. I need to remind myself, I miss vacations, not working.”

She may not miss working, but she misses the superyacht life. When asked if she would ever return as a guest on Captain Lee Rosbach’s yacht, Chastain didn’t hesitate. “Oh yeah, obviously as soon as we are allowed to travel I’d like that to happen,” she said to ET. “I would simultaneously be the best and the worst charter guest. It’s kind of like when you go out to eat at a restaurant, but you’ve worked at restaurants before. I’m so kind and pleasant, but the minute they walk away from the table I feel bad for the person dining.”

Chastain Has Shown Her Support for One Current ‘Below Deck’ Crew Member

The former Chief Stew has worked with current Below Deck Chef Rachel Hargrove. The two worked together on a yacht in 2013, according to Bravo. “She is so intelligent,” Chastain said about Hargrove during an Instagram live appearance on WALT Wine’s page, “You guys are gonna love her. She’s hilarious, extremely talented.”

Hargrove found herself in troubled waters on the latest episode of Below Deck. Captain Lee gave the crew members the day off, and in true Below Deck fashion, the crew members enjoyed a few drinks poolside. Hargrove was enjoying her time by sipping on a few cocktails. After one too many, she decided to jump onstage with the band and start singing.

Current Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi and Bosun Eddie Lucas were worried that Hargrove’s behavior would embarrass Captain Lee. Rubi decided to go on the stage and ask Hargrove to step down, but Hargrove didn’t want to. The episode ended with tensions rising.

Chastain gave her two cents on the situation, and she’s team Hargrove all the way. “Rachel has absolutely nailed every single guest meal the entire season and earned the bulk of all the tips,” Chastain tweeted. “She’s allowed to let loose on her one day off #BelowDeck.”

