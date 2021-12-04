LOOK: Kathryn Dennis Debuts New Hair Amid Breakup Rumors

Kathryn Dennis, the former “Southern Charm” star, debuted a new hair color following the news of her break-up.

The mother of two took to Instagram on December 1, 2021, to debut the return to her iconic red hair after years of being a blonde. The caption, along with the news of a recent break-up led fans to wonder if the new hair was related to the split.

“We always end up returning to our roots, feels good to be back,” she wrote.

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

“Well i’m behind,” a fan wrote. “What happens to her boyfriend ? All the pictures of them are gone.” Another fan responded to the comment writing, “I did the same and figured they are done = hair change lol.”

“Where’s the boyfriend?” another fan wrote.

Kathryn Split From Chleb After His Reluctance to Get Married & Have Children ‘There Is No Bad Ill Will Between Them’

According to US Weekly, Kathryn broke up with Chleb Ravenell, after more than a year of dating.

“She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source told the outlet on November 18, 2021. “There is no bad ill will between them.” The same source also said the split-up was due to Chleb’s reluctance to get married and have children.

“Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” the outlet reported. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”

Craig Conover Claimed Kathryn’s Exes Family Once Owned Chleb’s Family as Slaves Due to Their Similar Surnames

Viewers of “Southern Charm” might be quick to notice that Kathryn’s ex, and the father of her two children, Thomas Ravanel, has the same surname as Chleb, though it’s spelled slightly different. They are not related, per Page Six, but former co-star, Craig Conover, claims there is a connection between the two families.

During the “Southern Charm” reunion which aired in February 2021, Craig claimed “Chleb Ravenell’s ancestors were owned as slaves by [Kathryn’s ex] Thomas Ravenel’s family,” according to Page Six. He went on to explain the spelling of the names was to “distinguish his family’s lineage from the Ravenels,” the outlet reported.

Neither Kathryn nor Chleb have ever spoken about the claims publicly.

Kathryn Spent Thanksgiving Without Her Children as Ex Thomas Ravenel Was Spotted With Them for the Holidays

On November 25, 2021, Thomas posted a video of his two children with Kathryn, Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6.

Kathryn lost custody of her children after Thomas accused her of “drug abuse and neglect,” The Sun reported on August 5, 2021.

Kathryn then took her frustrations to her Instagram stories.

“It is exhausting to constantly defend yourself from someone who is trying to change reality – it can even make you question what you know happened, or what is true,” the post read according to the outlet. “It can be exhausting to live two lives: one for your children and for the world (everything is fine), and the other where you are beaten down by the family court system. We see you and we stand with you. You are not alone.”

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Lisa Rinna for ‘Creepy’ Video With Daughter Amelia Gray