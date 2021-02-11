Kathryn Dennis Updates Her Relationship Status

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is speaking out about her relationship. Dennis first began dating Chleb Ravenell last summer before making their relationship official in October. Ravenell was a wide receiver on the Western Michigan University football team and is currently a product specialist at Apple, according to People.

Dennis and Ravenell have been going strong for over half a year, so when asked if she sees marriage in the future, she was fairly certain. “Oh for sure,” Dennis told E! News on February 9. “This is the first real adult relationship I’ve ever had where I felt like we were consciously working to build a future together. Like we talk about our future. We talk about that stuff, which has been really cool and it feels good when I say that.”

Dennis added, “We haven’t said the word ‘marriage,'” but they are considering another big step. “I’m looking into my living arrangements,” Dennis told E! News. “We’re talking about long-term decisions as far as living arrangements and things like that with the children.”

The 29-year-old mom shared that she hopes her boyfriend will make appearances on season 8 of Southern Charm, if she returned to the franchise. “I hope so, we’ll see,” she told E! News earlier this year. “I was afraid to ask that question about if there was another season would you want to be involved at all if I did it. I mean he’s open to it because he really does handle stress and adversity well. I think he might be open to it. We’ll see. He’s definitely going to be in my life.”

Dennis Gave an Update on Her Kids

Dennis has two kids, who she shares with her ex and former Southern Charm cast member Thomas Ravenel. The two share their six-year-old daughter Kensie and four-year-old son Saint. As for her new boyfriend, Dennis explains that her kids get along well with him. “He’s great with the kids,” she told E! “They love him. Kensie and Chleb have a cute little relationship. They like playing basketball together. I think sometimes she has a little crush.”

Currently, Dennis and Ravenel share equal custody over their kids, but she shared on the Southern Charm reunion that she’s hoping that won’t change. The former politician is suing Dennis for full custody of their kids.

“We’re still trying to work everything out,” she said during the Southern Charm reunion. “And we will, I have faith and trust that we will. I’m not allowed to say anything terribly specific, however I will say that we will figure it out. You know, the kids and I are really happy and they are wonderful and that’s just what I want to keep my mind on.”

Dennis’ Relationship Sparked Controversy

When the Southern Charm cast members found out about her relationship, many of them questioned the authenticity. Over the summer, Dennis faced a series of scandals, including sending a monkey emoji to a Black radio host.

“I wanna know if she’s bringing, like, a strategic black boyfriend,” fellow cast member Leva Bonaparte said in a confessional on Southern Charm, via Page Six. Costar Madison LeCroy also addressed the situation, asking Dennis how the relationship started since they’ve known each other for years.

Dennis addressed rumors in a confessional, per Page Six. “Chleb and I have known each other since we started to, like, flirt and kind of hang out before quarantine. I don’t know. A few months ago. I don’t know the exact date. I’ll have to look. He’s a f****** nice Ravenell!”

