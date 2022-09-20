Katie Maloney’s Brother Slams Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval on Instagram

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney announced that she was filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022. On September 18, 2022, Maloney’s brother, Rocky Maloney, took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts about Schwartz. The photographer uploaded a brief video, which showed him dumping Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s Toms’ Good Lovin’ whiskey into a sink. He finished the clip by showing his middle finger.

“@TWSCHWARTZ F*** off Tom & Tom no support here. Don’t disrespect my family,” wrote the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s brother.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Katie’s brother is so mad at Tom lmaoooooo 💀💀,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Several Bravo fans shared their opinion on the matter in the post’s comments section.

“Listen, I am more than happy to ride along for this drama but we are going to need more information. I’m dying to know what Schwartz did this time,” wrote a commenter.

“I love that it’s TOM AND TOM hahahhaha,” added another.

“I know like what did Sandoval do to be included in this?” questioned a different person.

“Wow this season might actually be good,” asserted a commenter.

“This is always so weird to me when people do this. Sweetie, the liquor has already been paid for,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Good for him. The Toms have treated Katie horribly. She’s no saint but I feel like he led her on for so many years and was so cruel to her. I’m glad to see her confidence back,” shared a social media user.

“So the emotional maturity runs in the family,” chimed in a seventh “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

Scheana Shay Commented on Rumors About Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss

Following his breakup from Maloney, Schwartz has been spotted spending time with his castmate, Raquel Leviss. On an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her husband Brock Davies, Scheana Shay commented on rumors that Schwartz and Leviss had kissed while attending her wedding, which was held on August 23, 2022.

“I’ll say this I did not see anything happen with my own eyes and that’s all I can say,” stated Shay.

She teased that “Vanderpump Rules” fans should “stayed tuned” when it comes to Schwartz and Leviss’ rumored romance. Davies also shared that he noticed the pair interact during his wedding.

“We’re just not there with that part of our friend group. We had all our family, all our friends, so it was great, it was great. I didn’t even notice it, I didn’t even notice until I knew about it and when I knew about it, I noticed it,” said the father of three.

Katie Maloney Spoke About Marriage on Her Podcast

While recording a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Maloney spoke about dating after her split from Schwartz. She explained that she is unsure if she would marry again.

“I can’t say never ever,” stated the 35-year-old.

Maloney also shared that she would be interested in having children.

“I want to have a family and I’m open to having that in whatever means that may be, whether, it’s you know, naturally having children or adoption or however that may be,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

